Congress wants Conn. to build billion dollar submarines. It could mean thousands of jobs.

For Chris Jewell, chief financial officer and principal of Collins and Jewell in Bozrah, a federal plan to ramp up defense manufacturing provides a good picture for the local economy in the coming years.

“There’s going to be more than any one company can handle,” Jewell said. “It’s going to take collaboration and everybody working together to really accomplish it.”

The U.S. Congress passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act Dec. 15, which includes substantial increases for the production of submarines. Much of that production is expected to happen at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, and many companies in Eastern Connecticut, including Collins and Jewell, are part of Electric Boat's supply chain.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02) said he expects the measure to create at least 2,000 jobs in Connecticut.

Among other items, there is $13.4 billion to support the construction of the Virginia and Columbia class submarines, submarine research and development, and repairs for the USS Hartford at Electric Boat.

Courtney, who is the chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, said the House measure was bipartisan and agreed upon by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Jewell added that political support for submarines, from the George W. Bush administration to Joe Biden administration, has been strong, and makes local growth secure.

“Regardless of what political party has been in power, submarines have always been in the forefront,” Jewell said. “I don’t think it’s like if the wrong group gets in power, submarines are on the outside looking in.”

Investing in submarines

Courtney said the split of the funding is 50/50 between work in Virginia and work up in New England. As for the Columbia class funding, 80% of the funding would be going toward New England, with Electric Boat’s Groton facility getting the largest share of that money.

This defense funding follows other big investments in submarines in recent years, including Electric Boat being awarded $22.2 billion by the U.S. Navy to build nine Virginia-class submarines in 2019. Work on the submarines will begin this year, and they will be delivered between 2025 and 2029.

Courtney’s office stated that the cost for Virginia class submarines is $3.45 billion per boat, and the costs of the first Columbia class sub was $8.2 billion, and $6.5 billion each for the subsequent 11 vessels.

Mark Hill, the president of the Eastern Workforce Investment Board (EWIB) said this further work is “tremendous news” for the region.

“It’s a sustainable amount of work going on over there and a tremendous amount of people that they need,” Hill said.

With a current workforce of around 12,000 at Electric Boat’s Groton facility, and 6,000 at their North Kingston Rhode Island facility, Courtney said once Electric Boat gets into the full production of the Columbia class submarines, the company will have over 20,000 employed between these facilities.

Hundreds of companies to benefit

This doesn’t just benefit Electric Boat, Hill pointed out, but all of the companies in the company’s supply chain locally and throughout the state. According to an Electric Boat supplier map provided by Courtney’s office, there are 392 Electric Boat suppliers in Connecticut, with 137 of them in Courtney’s district, which includes Windham and New London Counties. Hill also said there’s an impact beyond manufacturing.

“It’s estimated that for every job created in manufacturing, there’s 1.5 jobs created in other sectors in the region to support manufacturing,” Hill said.

In addition to the work going into submarines, the proposed bill will have $20 million to support workforce development, using programs like the Eastern Connecticut Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative, to have enough trained workers to work on the submarines.

Hill said the pipeline initiative, which is meant to train people from outside manufacturing and get them working in a relatively short amount of time, has been busier than ever. In its five and a half years, it has placed 2,000 people in the industry, when the program was designed to create 400 jobs.

“I think people would be hard pressed to find any single workforce training program that’s achieved that sort of a milestone,” Hill said.

Courtney said he’s “surprised, but in a good way,” about the continued performance of the initiative.

“Everybody is complaining that they can’t find people right now, but that program is so successful,” Courtney said.

Jewell believes that people from outside Eastern Connecticut may been needed to fill the demand for jobs.

“We may need to start looking to Middlesex County and start recruiting people to make that commute and maybe relocate to Eastern Connecticut,” Jewell said.

Hill said that since the work is established for a decade, the local economy is in a stable spot, and people can plan for the coming years better.

“It’s going to be that way for the next five, 10 years, so it’s really exciting that the region has this positive short to medium term outlook to build on,” Hill said.

Jewell guesses that the momentum from manufacturing will last longer than the decade time-span of the Navy’s contracts.

“If they end up doing the amount of boats they’re anticipating doing to replace the Ohio class boats, that 10 years is going to go by real quick, and it’s going to be more like 20 or 30 years,” Jewell said.