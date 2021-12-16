ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta school board approves next year's calendar, adds digital learning days

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
 22 hours ago
Changes are ahead for Richmond County School System's 2022-2023 calendar.

Students will see a staggered start of the year, with elementary students starting on Thursday, Aug. 4, and the rest of students starting on Monday, Aug. 8. Associate Superintendent Malinda Cobb said the staggered approach will give the school district a much smoother start, allows them more time to get the elementary school students settled and handle middle and high schoolers’ master schedules.

There will be 180 learning days, 90 per semester. Days off include a one-week break for Thanksgiving and Spring Break (plus Monday after the Masters Tournament) and two weeks for winter break running from Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Jan. 4.

Juneteenth, a day commemorating end of slavery, is also on this year's school calendar, following its designation as a federal holiday last summer. It takes place every year on June 19, which in 2023 is a Monday. The observance may affect summer programming.

Public input determined whether the school district scheduled more early release days or asynchronous learning. Cobb reported 2,661 people completed the online survey, nearly 44.6% of who were school district employees, 40.5% parents/guardians, 12.2% students and 2.7% business/community members. Each of the demographics voted in favor of designating four digital asynchronous learning days and two early release days.

Education:Biden signs Juneteenth into a holiday

Another change schools will see is that, as part of the district's new grading procedure, the nine-week grading blocks are out and semester grading blocks are in. Therefore, students will receive progress reports on the sixth and 12th week followed by report cards at the end of the semester, which is the 18th week. Cobb explained that the semester block gives learning more flexibility and students a greater opportunity to reassess and re-learn as needed.

The school board approved this and the 2023-2024 calendar on Tuesday. Once uploaded, the calendars can be found at rcboe.org/domain/14129.

