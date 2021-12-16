ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Radiation Protection of Wildlife: Modelling the Exposure and Effects

International Atomic Energy Agency
 2 days ago

Joint Summary Report of Working Groups 8 and 9 (MODARIA I) and Working Group 5 (MODARIA II) Modelling and Data for Radiological Impact Assessments (MODARIA) Programme. This publication was produced as...

www.iaea.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Indigenous knowledge can help protect Amazon wildlife

New research led by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) has found that the knowledge possessed by Amazonian inhabitants can be crucial for assessing wildlife abundance trends in a context of urgent need for conservation strategies combined with limited financial resources. The Amazon rainforest is home to 390 billion tree...
WILDLIFE
International Atomic Energy Agency

Call for Papers: International Conference on Occupational Radiation Protection

International Conference on Occupational Radiation Protection – Strengthening Radiation Protection of Workers – Twenty Years of Progress and the Way Forward, to be held from 5 to 9 September 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland. Over 24 million people worldwide are monitored due to their potential or actual exposure to ionizing radiation...
ECONOMY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Assessment of Prospective Cancer Risks from Occupational Exposure to Ionizing Radiation

Artificial sources of radiation are commonly used in the manufacturing and service industries, research institutions and universities, and the nuclear power industry. As a result, workers can be exposed to artificial sources of radiation. There are also a significant number of workers, such as underground miners and aircrew, who are exposed to naturally occurring sources of radiation. This publication, prepared in collaboration with the International Labour Organization, and with reference to IAEA Safety Standards Series No. GSR Part 3 provides guidance for individuals and organizations on the assessment of prospective cancer risks due to occupational exposure to ionizing radiation for prevention purposes. It describes cancer risk assessment theory, models and methodologies, and offers practical examples of carrying out these assessments.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Exposure#Radiation Protection#Modelling#Wildlife#Population Dynamics#Joint Summary Report#Working Groups 8 And#Modaria#Working Group 5#Iaea#The Working Groups#Information
Nature.com

Quantitative modeling of carcinogenesis induced by single beams or mixtures of space radiations using targeted and non-targeted effects

Ionizing radiations encountered by astronauts on deep space missions produce biological damage by two main mechanisms: (1) Targeted effects (TE) due to direct traversals of cells by ionizing tracks. (2) Non-targeted effects (NTE) caused by release of signals from directly hit cells. The combination of these mechanisms generates non-linear dose response shapes, which need to be modeled quantitatively to predict health risks from space exploration. Here we used a TE"‰+"‰NTE model to analyze data on APC(1638N/+) mouse tumorigenesis induced by space-relevant doses of protons, 4He, 12C, 16O, 28Si or 56Fe ions, or Î³ rays. A customized weighted Negative Binomial distribution was used to describe the radiation type- and dose-dependent data variability. This approach allowed detailed quantification of dose"“response shapes, NTE- and TE-related model parameters, and radiation quality metrics (relative biological effectiveness, RBE, and radiation effects ratio, RER, relative to Î³ rays) for each radiation type. Based on the modeled responses for each radiation type, we predicted the tumor yield for a Mars-mission-relevant mixture of these radiations, using the recently-developed incremental effect additivity (IEA) synergy theory. The proposed modeling approach can enhance current knowledge about quantification of space radiation quality effects, dose response shapes, and ultimately the health risks for astronauts.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Long-term exposure to environmentally relevant concentrations of pesticides has deleterious effects on shellfish

According to a study recently published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, exposure to chronic, environmentally relevant concentrations of pesticides registered for use in forest management had adverse effects on the soft-shell clam Mya arenaria. The article, co-authored by researchers at Portland State University and the U.S. Geological...
WILDLIFE
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
belmarrahealth.com

An Easy, Effective, and Economical Way to Protect Vision

New research is showing that exposure to deep red LED lights in the morning might help protect waning vision as people get older. The study, conducted by researchers at the University College London (UCL), found that using a simple red light LED device for about three minutes, once per week, was able to effectively recharge retinal cells to improve color vision, much like recharging a battery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
International Atomic Energy Agency

Technical Insights from Benchmarking Different Methods for Predicting Pipe Failure Rates in Water Cooled Reactors

This publication presents the outcome of an IAEA coordinated research project (CRP) on methodologies for assessing pipe failure rates in advanced water cooled reactors. The goal of the CRP was to provide Member States with a strong technical basis for establishing nuclear power plant piping reliability parameters. To meet this goal two parallel and interrelated activities were carried out. In a first CRP activity, the participating institutions performed a series of benchmark studies. These studies, as described in this publication, were formulated for the purpose of evaluating different methodologies when applied to a common problem. The results were compared, and the reasons for differences were identified. This publication provides a description of the benchmark studies, the participants' individual methodologies applied, and simulations and analyses carried out, an independent synthesis of the results, and the main insights and conclusions from the exercise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Impact of Climate Change on Lakes Worldwide Revealed by IAEA Isotope Study

While global sea levels are rising, year after year, lakes around the world are shrinking. A recent IAEA study, published last week in Nature Communications, has revealed that many lakes are not able to compensate for water lost to evaporation and are at risk of disappearing over time. “Global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
adirondackalmanack.com

Webinar: Protecting Wildlife Habitat through Land Use Planning

Tuesday, December 7, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Our presenters will draw on two decades of socio-ecological research experience to discuss best practices for protecting wildlife and habitat through conservation and land-use planning. They will share regional studies that demonstrate why such practices are needed, the type and quality of existing protection mechanisms in Northeast land-use codes and ordinances, and factors associated with success or failure to implement conservation design principles. The presenters also will discuss critical areas for future research.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Study clarifies nitrogen's impact on soil carbon sequestration

Soil organic carbon is a cornerstone of soil health. It improves soil structure while enhancing water- and nutrient-holding capacity, key factors for any agricultural production system. To build it up, farmers incorporate crop residues into soils. So why, despite decades of residue inputs, is soil organic carbon diminishing in corn...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The deleterious effects induced by an acute exposure of human skin to common air pollutants are prevented by extracts of Deschampsia antarctica

The homeostatic and regenerative potential of the skin is critically impaired by an increasing accumulation of air pollutants in human ecosystems. These toxic compounds are frequently implicated in pathological processes such as premature cutaneous ageing, altered pigmentation and cancer. In this scenario, innovative strategies are required to tackle the effects of severe air pollution on skin function. Here we have used a Human Skin Organotypic Culture (HSOC) model to characterize the deleterious effects of an acute topic exposure of human skin to moderately high concentrations of common ambient pollutants, including As, Cd, Cr, dioxins and tobacco smoke. All these toxic compunds inflict severe damage in the tissue, activating the AHR-mediated response to xenobiotics. We have further evaluated the potential of an aqueous leaf extract of the polyextremophile plant Deschampsia antarctica (Edafence) to protect human skin against the acute exposure to toxic pollutants. Our results indicate that pre-treatment of HSOC samples with this aqueous extract conuterbalances the deleterious effects of the exposure to toxic comunds and triggers the activation of key genes invoved in the redox system and in the pro-inflammatory/wound healing response in the skin, suggesting that this natural compound might be effectively used in vivo to protect human skin routinely in different daily conditions.
SKIN CARE
hawaiitelegraph.com

From hunters to rangers: striving for wildlife protection

CHENGDU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhong Junde and his peers stood still and watched closely as an argali sheep wandered in the dense forest before disappearing into the woods. Had it been 30 years ago, the animal would have met a different fate. Back then, the forest area spanning 38.8 square km in southwest China's Sichuan Province was a hunting ground for Zhong and other villagers, where they hunted with crossbows, guns or nooses.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mitigating the environmental impact of herbicides

In recent years, soybean fields and other crops and trees across the Midwest have been experiencing more damage from drift of herbicides, particularly those plants grown from seeds that have not been genetically modified to be herbicide-tolerant. The drift onto unintended plants causes leaves to curl and shrivel and may permanently damage a crop.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Neutrosophic statistical analysis of resistance depending on the temperature variance of conducting material

In this work, we have proposed a neutrosophic statistical approach for the analysis of resistance of conducting material depending on the temperature variance. We have developed a neutrosophic formula and applied it to the resistance data. We also use the classical statistical approach for making a comparison between both approaches. As a result, it is observed that the neutrosophic statistical approach is more flexible and informative. Also, this work suggests that the neutrosophic statistical approach analyzes the resistance of conducting material for big data.
CHEMISTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Environmental Working Group on the wrong side of science with simplistic attack on animal agriculture’s impact on climate

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. With Christmas just around the corner, you’re probably finalizing your dinner plans and wrapping those last few presents before sticking...
AGRICULTURE
earth.com

Wind turbines kill more female and juvenile bats

Wind turbines are used to combat climate change and provide an alternate source of energy, but they come with their own risk of environmental impacts. Bats and birds are often victims of turning turbines and death by collision and barotrauma is common. The demographics of bats killed by wind turbines...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

A mathematical model may give more efficient climate talks

Achieving consensus among countries in global climate negotiations is a long and complicated process. Researchers at Linköping University have developed a mathematical model that describes the achievement of the 2015 Paris Agreement and that may contribute to more efficient negotiations when striving for unanimity. Global climate targets have been...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy