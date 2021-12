Christians may need Jolly Old Saint Nicholas more than ever this Christmas—not to bring presents to good boys and girls, but to confront heretics denying the deity of Jesus. Saint Nicholas, a historical precursor figure for Santa Claus, is said to have attended the First Council of Nicea in A.D. 325, where early church fathers debated the relationship between God the Father and God the Son. Additional legends assert Nicholas became so enraged by the comments of Arius, who taught Jesus was not equal to God the Father, he slapped Arius across the face.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO