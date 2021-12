ABILENE, Texas — Maj. April Widman, the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was relieved of her duties on December 2nd, 2021 for a lost of trust and confidence in her ability to lead the men and women of the squadron. Chief Master Sgt. Peter Tascione was also removed from his position as the 317th AMXS Senior Enlisted Leader, according to a statement from Dyess Airforce Base.

ABILENE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO