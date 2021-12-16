ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa Beacon

tulsabeacon.com
 1 day ago

The Tulsa Beacon publishes 51 weeks a year and skips an issue...

tulsabeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tulsa Beacon
NBC News

Biden administration exits talks over compensating families separated at border

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration walked away from negotiations to financially compensate families the Trump administration separated at the border, three lawyers for the families said Thursday. "There's no explanation for not settling these cases other than the Biden administration is unwilling to use literally any political capital to...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy