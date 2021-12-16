Female Lions and Their Cubs Fight Over Christmas Puddings at Safari Park in the UK

A “great shot” of a saltwater crocodile perfectly camouflaged in a pool of mud has been shared by Australia’s Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission. The photo, shared by the government agency on Wednesday, shows the predator hidden in plain sight, with only one glassy, yellow eye signalling the creature’s presence in the mud.“Eye see you,” warned the wildlife agency in its caption for the photograph, clicked by a local named Rodney Fischer near the Northern Territory and West Australian border.“Remember, you are in croc country.”“The mud has eyes,” wrote Facebook user Joh-Marg Gridham in a comment on the post....

ANIMALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO