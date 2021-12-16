Female Lions and Their Cubs Fight Over Christmas Puddings at Safari Park in the UK

They’re towing the lion. Footage captured the hilarious moment a massive African lion went toe-to-tow with a safari SUV — clamping down on its tow rope and refusing to let go. “It was like a big cat playing with a toy,” tour guide Jabulani Salinda, 49, told Kennedy News of...
After being married for a whole decade, Colin Clayton and Eva Bellamy have another huge reason to celebrate this year. After getting married in 2011, the newlyweds ventured off on their canal boat home with their three cats in tow: Weasel and her two children, Diesel and Big Ginge. Then, they made a stop in Fradley Junction just about 25 miles from their home in Birmingham, England.
A Sumatran tiger at London Zoo was labelled a “Grinch” after tearing down a festive scented display put up by her keepers. Workers at the zoo produced the Christmas treat for Asim and Gaysha, their two Sumatran tigers, made up of scented candy canes and Santa sacks. However,...
A polar bear cub has been born at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms National Park. The zoo is the former home of Hamish, who in 2017 was the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years. Hamish's mother, Victoria, gave birth to the...
Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
A “great shot” of a saltwater crocodile perfectly camouflaged in a pool of mud has been shared by Australia’s Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission. The photo, shared by the government agency on Wednesday, shows the predator hidden in plain sight, with only one glassy, yellow eye signalling the creature’s presence in the mud.“Eye see you,” warned the wildlife agency in its caption for the photograph, clicked by a local named Rodney Fischer near the Northern Territory and West Australian border.“Remember, you are in croc country.”“The mud has eyes,” wrote Facebook user Joh-Marg Gridham in a comment on the post....
Last winter two blind kittens were rescued from a builders yard in Peterlee and are now safe in the arms of a loving family. Ginger kitten Gabriel - named after the Christmas angel - was 14-weeks-old when he was found straying in Peterlee, and rescued by the RSPCA just days before Christmas.
A mountain lion and her cubs were spotted in broad daylight Tuesday along Almaden Road in South San Jose. The animals were seen at about 3 p.m. between Mountain and Rome drives, the City of San Jose said. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said it is aware...
A conservationist captured a video of Andean cat, the most endangered feline. In the footage, the 4kg (9lb) male was caught spray-marking the plants at the cliff's foot before slipping away over jagged rocks with his banded brown and grey tail up. It looks like a little snow leopard. Andean...
Tu Do the bear's move from a farm in Vietnam to a sanctuary marks an important milestone for animal rescuers. According to World Animal Protection, the animal rights organization has been working for years to end bear bile farming — a practice where bears are kept caged to extract their bile for use in traditional medicines.
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long.
The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments.
A Colombian Navy crew rescued a jaguar that was swimming adrift at the mouth of the León River in Turbo, Colombia, according to a statement released by the navy on Nov. 15. Video shows the jaguar that was on the verge of drowning in the middle of a river being saved sailors. The navy crew tied a rope to a log and threw it to the big cat so they could drag it to the shore.
