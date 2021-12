THE WOODLANDS, TX -- T. Graham Brown burst on the country music scene back in the mid-1980s. Many of his songs have hit number one and his music has garnered a special place in the hearts of his fans. He is known as one of the best vocalists in the industry, as well as an exceptional songwriter and he continues to tour the country, performing around 100 concerts each year. We sat down with T. Graham Brown to talk to him about his career as well as get more information about his upcoming Dec 31 concert at Dosey Doe Big Barn. It will be an evening to remember. Don’t miss your chance to hear T. Graham Brown in concert.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO