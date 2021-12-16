Chicago Weather: High Winds Lead To Downed Trees, Damaged Cars Throughout The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– Downed branches, damaged cars are what a lot of Chicago residents are waking up to after Wednesday night’s high winds.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from Uptown where wind damage is being cleared.

Odigwe reported on a car with its back windshield completely shattered by a downed tree branch.

Crews are working to clear the downed trees from roadways.

Residents in Forest Glen are waking up to similar damage. Luckily, no one was hurt.