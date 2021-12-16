ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Federal Reserve is finally taking inflation seriously

By Alan Murray
Fortune
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday what most business leaders have known for months: inflation has emerged as a serious business problem...

