Two of the new Spider-Man suits that will be featured in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be released in video game form, as part of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which is part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition. Insomniac Games announced the new suits with a trailer released on social media, which shows both the first Spider-Man game and Miles Morales looking pretty stunning in 4K on the upgraded PS5 gaming engine. The footage ends with giving fans a teaser look at what the No Way Home suits will look like in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO