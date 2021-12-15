ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medicare-Related Options [Infographic]

By Brandpoint (BPT)
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 4 days ago

(BPT) - It is important to understand...

www.mytexasdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Rethinking Resolutions [Infographic]

(BPT) - A new survey* from health and wellness community OPTAVIA reveals a shift in how U.S. adults are approaching New Year’s resolutions. The majority will forgo setting 2022 resolutions, as many people are moving away from traditional New Year’s goals and instead looking for ways to make achievable, lasting lifestyle changes.
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Covid vaccinations have a societal impact

I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Infographic#Bpt
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
MyTexasDaily

Debunking Common Misconceptions About Gout

(Family Features) When many people think of gout, they often picture swelling and pain in the big toe. However, gout – an extremely painful form of inflammatory arthritis – can occur in any joint when high levels of uric acid in the blood lead to the formation of urate crystals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HackerNoon

Blockchain and the Future of Medicine [Infographic]

Many online health providers are beginning to use blockchain applications in order to strengthen the security that protects patients' data. With data breaches on the rise, the protection of data should be a priority, especially in the medical field, and data security is prioritized when using blockchain applications. This system is mutually beneficial because it fosters healthy habits in patients and also gives patients motivation to continue attending their doctors appointments, whether remote or physical, which brings back trust to providers. The providers are using cryptocurrency rewards as a way to orient patients towards their goals.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simplifyingthemarket.com

A Happy Tail: Pets and the Homebuying Process [INFOGRAPHIC]

It’s no secret that we love our furry friends – about 70% of U.S. households have pets. What may come as a surprise is how large a role they play in the homebuying process. Americans spend $1,163 a year on their pets, and nearly half of pet owners...
PETS
techaeris.com

[Infographic] Data breaches in the healthcare system: Can blockchain fix it?

Sadly, data breaches are a common occurrence today as most of our sensitive information is stored online. When companies have their security breached, they lose thousands of dollars in revenue and suffer lasting damage to their reputation. The healthcare industry has seen many security breaches, costing an estimated $6.5 million every time it occurs. Why are these cyber attacks so common if hospitals suffer such losses?
TECHNOLOGY
raps.org

Exclusive accelerated approval drugs comprise ‘relatively small share’ of Medicare spending

Policymakers looking to rein in Medicare spending should look beyond the lens of the accelerated approval pathway, as drugs that exclusively fall under this indication make up a small percentage of overall Medicare spending, according to a recent research letter written by Benjamin N. Rome, of the Program on Regulation, Therapeutics, And Law (PORTAL) research group at Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and colleagues.
INDUSTRY
MyTexasDaily

4 ways to kickstart a wellness routine, according to health experts

(BPT) - When it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle, it’s the small decisions and changes that have a great impact on our individual wellness journeys. Wellness is not just one thing. In fact, maintaining a healthy lifestyle goes beyond just physical health and appearances, extending into areas like a person’s emotional, mental, social and spiritual wellbeing. To help bring out the healthiest, happiest version of ourselves, experts recommend addressing the whole person, mind, body, spirit and all.
FITNESS
theislandnow.com

Money Mutual Reviews [2021] – Is It a Good Option For Bad Credit Loans?

Sometimes when you’re in a rush and need fast cash you’re probably wondering where to find it. These uncertain times are hard for everyone. With the global pandemic hit, many people were left without a job and they’re going through hard financial times. A loan is an option that can help many people in situations like if the car breaks down or you need money to buy groceries.
CREDITS & LOANS
MyTexasDaily

Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits

Customize coverage with supplemental insurance that meets your unique needs. (Family Features) Where, when and how you work may have changed. However, the importance of your employee benefits hasn’t. The benefits you choose during your company’s annual enrollment is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make.
ECONOMY
MyTexasDaily

Higher vitamin D levels may lead to lower incidence or severity of COVID-19

(BPT) - Vitamin D is known for helping with bone health, but its benefits extend beyond that. Due to its positive effects on the respiratory and immune systems, more than 100 clinical trials have been conducted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to look for links between vitamin D and COVID-19. Higher blood levels of vitamin D correlated with lower incidence or severity of COVID-19 in most reviews of the research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyTexasDaily

Get The Facts About Fertility, Pregnancy, And COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—Questions and misinformation about the effect of COVID-19 vaccines on fertility and pregnancy have left some people uncertain about getting vaccinated if they are pregnant or hoping to get pregnant, but the facts should be reassuring. “It’s understandable that parents and those who hope to become parents are cautious...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MyTexasDaily

Americans report significant new health behaviors over the last year

(BPT) - If you've started exercising more, been more mindful about eating and started taking vitamins and supplements, you're definitely not alone. While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have undoubtedly made significant changes to their health and wellness habits. Recently released results from a global survey conducted by Amway, an...
HEALTH
MyTexasDaily

U.S. Surgeon General warns of looming youth mental health crisis: How Kundalini Yoga and Meditation can be part of the solution

(BPT) - Getting a teenager an appointment with a mental health professional right now is like trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. Basically, it’s impossible. It’s no wonder that the U.S. Surgeon General recently issued a rare public health advisory calling for “a swift and coordinated response” to address this growing crisis.
YOGA
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy