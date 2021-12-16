ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler Thursday

By Emily Sutton
KFOR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday will be cooler with lighter winds! Highs will climb to the mid 50s, still above normal. Winds will decrease to 10 mph out...

kfor.com

State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
KRQE News 13

Cooler air arrives this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather has returned to New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will bring below-average temperatures this weekend. A much quieter weather day across New Mexico today with little to no wind and high temperatures hovering right around where they should be for the middle of December. This kind of weather will continue into Friday but it could become slightly breezier in the afternoon before winds die down again Friday evening.
Times Record News

Rainy, cooler weather on tap for region

After a balmy week, Wichita Falls and North Texas are in for a change. Rain enters the forecast Friday and chilly temperatures will sweep in by Friday night. The National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms in the area Friday afternoon and evening, but the greatest threat of severe storms will be in southeast Oklahoma.
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Colder Temps Follow Rare December Thunderstorms, More Snow In Weekend Outlook

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Strong winds and light snow will continue for a bit on a cold Thursday following rare December thunderstorms that left thousands without power. The WCCO Weather Team says there are still some slick spots on the roads in the morning, so motorists should be careful. RELATED: Winter Storm Impacts Minnesota Roads, Though Metro Mostly Clear As of 10 a.m., the snow system is making its way out of most of Minnesota after crossing the state during the earlier morning. Northeastern Minnesota will continue to see snow until later in the afternoon. One of the bigger changes...
wyandottedaily.com

Calmer, cooler weather today

Temperatures today are returning closer to seasonal readings, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high will be 49, and tonight’s low, about 33, the weather service said. Expect lower temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning, when it will be the coolest temperatures of the season so far,...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Start To Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s.  On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breezy And Warm Thursday, Next Front Is Days Away

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Thursday with a strong ocean flow bringing quick-moving showers onshore. The showers are ending by early afternoon and the rest of Thursday will be warm and breezy. The forecast high temperature is 81 degrees for Miami with winds out of the east at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Isolated showers may impact the Keys during Thursday overnight. A drier start on the radar for Friday but still feeling humid and breezy with stray showers late in the afternoon. Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the weekend with a few storms. The wind will begin...
WYFF4.com

New Saturday rain timing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, prepare for somewhat thick clouds overhead tonight with temperature lows in the lower 50s. Tomorrow, expect a southerly breeze to push temperatures up to near 70 while staying partly cloudy and mainly dry. Expect waves of rain starting late-morning Saturday and continuing into the afternoon.
KOMU

Forecast: Cooler temperatures ahead for the weekend

After breaking multiple temperature records on Wednesday, temperatures returned to being only slightly above average this afternoon. Cooler air will continue to filter in through the weekend. FRIDAY’S FORECAST. Friday will start with a little bit of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 30s. Skies will quickly become mostly...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Weather: Dry and sunny with cooler temps

Dry and sunny conditions will kick off Friday. Highs are heading back into the low 40’s. Showers will overspread NE Ohio again Friday night and continue as a chilly rain on Saturday. Showers approach from the south. Spotty showers possible this evening in our southern communities becoming more widespread after midnight. The highest chances for […]
KRQE News 13

Thursday sees calm, cooler weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and chilly. The cold front has moved through, and temperatures are much cooler than yesterday morning, with lows in the single digits and teens and 20s in northern NM, and 30s in southern New Mexico. Daytime temperatures will also stay cooler than yesterday, especially across the east, where temps will be around 5-15 degrees cooler. Winds will be light for most, aside from breezes in the northeast highlands out of the SW at 15-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny, with some high clouds moving into southern NM and the Four Corners.
