An Immunologist Says This Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All

Cholesterol is a needed substance that helps build healthy cells in our bodies, but when we have too much of it, it can cause severe health problems like a stroke or heart attack. In addition, when we have a large amount of cholesterol, or "bad cholesterol," which is the low density lipoprotein ( LDL), it will build up in our blood vessels and eventually make it difficult for blood to flow through our arteries, which can result in a tingling sensation, numbness or feeling cold. High cholesterol can be genetic, but it's usually caused by poor diet and lifestyle choices. Keeping your cholesterol level down is essential for staying healthy and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to medical experts who revealed how to determine if you have high cholesterol and what to do about it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO