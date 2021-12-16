CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 12-16-21 6AM

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Thursday with a strong ocean flow bringing quick-moving showers onshore. The showers are ending by early afternoon and the rest of Thursday will be warm and breezy. The forecast high temperature is 81 degrees for Miami with winds out of the east at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Isolated showers may impact the Keys during Thursday overnight. A drier start on the radar for Friday but still feeling humid and breezy with stray showers late in the afternoon. Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the weekend with a few storms. The wind will begin...

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO