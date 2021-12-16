CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 12-16-21 6AM

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Record warmth is possible today with high temperatures in Western PA hitting the mid to low 60s.
The record high for today in Pittsburgh is 64 degrees. I am forecasting a high of 65° in Pittsburgh today.
So far this month the Pittsburgh average temperature is running 3.9° above average. That’s the warmest start to the month of December since 2015 and the third-warmest start to December over the last decade.
Overall it is just the 31st warmest start to...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Thursday with a strong ocean flow bringing quick-moving showers onshore. The showers are ending by early afternoon and the rest of Thursday will be warm and breezy.
The forecast high temperature is 81 degrees for Miami with winds out of the east at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.
Isolated showers may impact the Keys during Thursday overnight.
A drier start on the radar for Friday but still feeling humid and breezy with stray showers late in the afternoon.
Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the weekend with a few storms. The wind will begin...
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and tomorrow. Dense fog will be expected for southern areas tonight into tomorrow morning, primarily from I-10 southward including offshore areas out to 20 nm. A cold front will arrive Saturday with significant chances for showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning, everyone. We’ve now hit a dry slot with our precip! We had steadier snow showers coming down throughout a good portion of the overnight... leading to widespread 1.0-3.0″-inches of snow, that we’ve picked up so far. Over the remainder...
