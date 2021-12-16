ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Port of Dover says French curbs will further dampen tourism

LONDON (Reuters) - Port of Dover said on Thursday that France’s new travel curbs on passengers from Britain would further dampen already significantly reduced tourist numbers.

“Due to the existing barrier of COVID-19, tourism volumes through this gateway are already significantly reduced and these recent changes are another dampener on the pre-Christmas getaway period,” a spokesperson for Dover said.

“We urge customers to contact their chosen ferry operator for the latest information and to follow GOV.UK travel advice,” the spokesperson said.

“HGV drivers are exempt from these changes and freight continues to move through the port in order to ensure goods reach their destinations, keeping shelves stacked for Christmas.”

Reuters

Reuters

