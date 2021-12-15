AmTrust Financial Services Inc Pref Series A (AFSIA)

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.
Comments / 0