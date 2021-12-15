ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AmTrust Financial Services Inc Pref Series A (AFSIA)

investing.com
 2 days ago

Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers'...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Presidio Property Trust Inc Preferred Series D (SQFTP)

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.
crowdfundinsider.com

MoneyLion to Acquire Even Financial Inc, an Embedded Finance Marketplace

(NYSE: ML), the digital financial platform, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Even Financial Inc., the embedded finance marketplace, in order to “accelerate its mission of providing financial access and advice to hardworking Americans.”. The transaction provides for total consideration to Even’s equity holders “of up to...
investing.com

Centene vs. Oscar: Which Healthcare Plan Stock is a Better Buy?

Health insurance stocks continue to outperform and benefit from the growth in US healthcare spending. Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Oscar (OSCR) should benefit from this trend. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Centene Corporation (CNC) operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. On the other hand, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a full-stack technology platform.
crowdfundinsider.com

Relationship-Based Lending Solution Provider, Zirtue, Offers its Platform for Business Enterprises Via Alternative Payment Solution

the relationship-based lending app with a goal to promote financial inclusion, has announced the launch of their Alternative Payment Solution for businesses. As mentioned in a release, the solution allows businesses to “utilize Zirtue as a payment option for their customers to pay bills directly through the platform.”
Washington Post

JPMorgan fined $200 million for allowing employees to do business on WhatsApp, private devices

Regulators hit JPMorgan Chase with $200 million in fines for violating federal record-keeping laws, including looking the other way while employees conducted business over WhatsApp and personal devices. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a record $125 million settlement on Friday, citing “longstanding failures” by JPMorgan’s securities arm to keep...
pymnts

'Failings' in HSBC Bank’s AML System Lead to $84M Fine

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined HSBC Bank £63,946,800 ($84.7 million) for “failings” in its anti-money laundering (AML) system. The FCA reported the fine on its website on Friday (Dec. 17), saying that while HSBC used automated processes to monitor possible financial crime, the authority found “serious weaknesses” over an eight-year period between 2010 and 2018.
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.

