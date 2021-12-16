ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Pregnant woman, unborn child gunned down. Mississippi police looking for 4 male suspects in connection with shooting.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIOaS_0dOTzzOR00

A 23-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died Wednesday night after being shot multiple times in Jackson.

Jackson news sources report that the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive.

Officers said the woman was shot multiple times and that woman and her unborn baby died from their injuries at the scene.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department say they are looking for the suspects in this shooting. JPD released photos of people they believe are connected with the shooting.

JPD officials say Joseph Brown and three unknown males followed the woman from a nearby gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Comments / 33

Fuckyouall!!!
17h ago

That is the face of the new white supremacists!!! Stop killing each other ! Society has not held you back, you have done this to yourself !! Pick yourself up and hold yourself to a higher standard. One of the suspects is probably the baby's daddy and he didn't want to pay child support. If you want to make a change, start with the person in the mirror !!!

Reply(2)
20
Michelle Bryant
17h ago

This is just awful when I was reading this I was just numb mad crime is a a ultimate shame to the love ones of the young lady truly sorry for your loss praying for the family members ☹️☹️☹️☹️

Reply
15
BOBBY BYRNE
15h ago

they don't need to go to jail or have a day in court just get some good thick rope and find a tall tree, leave them there with signs nailed into them Godless murderers of women and children for all to see that pass by.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Three people charged in noonday shooting that injured man

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Main Street, just before noon. When officers arrived on scene, a 31-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA ambulance, to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury. There were no other injuries reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coast man pleads guilty to triple homicide in Jackson metro area

A Mississippi coast man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three people during a robbery in the Jackson metro area in 2016. Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, of Biloxi, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for discharging a firearm that led to the deaths of three employees at Bill’s Coin & Jewelry in Hinds County on December 17, 2016, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a press release.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men arrested for string of auto burglaries

Two Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries. On December 11, 2021, the Oxford Police Department began receiving reports of vehicle burglaries throughout multiple housing complexes. During the preliminary investigation, officers and investigators were able to identify two persons of interest. On December 12,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man pleads guilty to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft — at least 49 laser strikes over several months

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft. Eugene Conrad, 52, of Michigan City, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2021, in federal court. According to information presented in court, on July 15, 2021, agents with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified the FBI Memphis...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Unborn Child#Jackson News#Jpd#Crimestoppers
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to life in prison for supplying Mississippi drug traffickers. Had enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people.

A California man was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to court documents, following an investigation that began with the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man convicted of drug trafficking as part of large drug network across four states

A federal jury has convicted a Tupelo man of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Samuel Wilson, III, 32, conspired with multiple individuals who were identified as part of a larger drug trafficking organization to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. The jury also found Wilson guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Magnolia State Live

Man arrested on public drunkenness charge found dead in Mississippi jail cell

Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night. The sheriff’s office said the man died despite efforts by the jail staff to save him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

$10,0000 reward offered after few leads surface in two-year old case of Mississippi man shot to death in broad daylight

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the Feb. 9, 2020, shooting and killing of Frederick Hunt Jr. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the board for Southwest Mississippi Crime Stoppers met Wednesday to approve offering a reward of $5,000 with additional money being offered by the Hunt family.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy