ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Amazon.com Inc. gives another $1.5M to The Housing Fund, to pay taxes for landlords of affordable housing

By Adam Sichko
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A larger, prior grant has helped 412 households thus...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSMV

Finding affordable housing in Nashville

Looking for an affordable place to live in Nashville is tough. This year, Amazon announced they've created an affordable housing fund to help low and middle-income families in our area. But according to a new report by Stand-Up Nashville, the tech giant's funds are not as generous as you may think. News 4's Caresse Jackman obtained a copy of this report and spoke with Stand Up Nashville about their findings.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgcu.org

Sarasota pushes for the use of COVID-19 federal funds for affordable housing

Affordable housing advocates, as well as local residents, are pushing the Sarasota County Commission to use federal COVID-19 funds to help address the issue. When the commission met last week, they heard a flood of public responses asking the county to spend some of its share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help those in need.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
edmondsbeacon.com

County authorizes sales tax increase for affordable housing

The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday authorized using the authority granted in HB 1590 to increase the stock of affordable housing in Snohomish County. Executive Dave Somers will sign the ordinance. Collection of the 0.1% ($0.01 per $10 purchase) will start in April 2022. Edmonds' sales tax would rise to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
multihousingnews.com

Fairstead JV Pays $350M for Affordable Housing Portfolio

The deal is the biggest of its kind in New York City this year. A joint venture between Fairstead and Invesco Real Estate has purchased a 1,904-unit affordable housing portfolio in the Bronx, N.Y., from Property Resources Corp. for $350 million, according to Crain’s New York Business. The deal is the largest of its kind in New York this year. Ariel Property Advisors brokered the sale, representing both the seller and the buyer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Amazon Com Inc#Landlord#The Housing Fund
Grand Rapids Business Journal

City makes first deposit to affordable housing fund

Grand Rapids took its first financial step to increase affordable housing supply and address racial and ethnic disparities in housing. The city commission on Tuesday, Dec. 7, approved a payment of $957,365.78 to be deposited to the affordable housing fund’s fiduciary, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation (GRCF). Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Vail Daily

Roberts: How I’m working for affordable housing

More must be done to make housing affordable and attainable in our mountain communities. I am certainly not the first person to say that, as affordable housing for our workforce has been a lingering issue in our region. Local efforts by government, nonprofits and the private sector have made critical...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wcmu.org

GR's Affordable Housing Fund grows by nearly $1M

The City Commission authorized the first deposit of $957,365.78 to the City of Grand Rapids Affordable Housing Fund, marking the first major deposit since the fund was established to address racial and ethnic disparities in housing in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids' City Commission authorized more than $950k to Grand Rapids Affordable Housing Fund last week. The money marks the first major deposit since the fund was established to address racial and ethnic disparities in housing in Grand Rapids and preserve and increase affordable housing supply.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ncsha.org

MassHousing Closes on $28.8 Million for the Refinancing and Extension of Affordability at the 145-Unit Council Tower for Senior Citizens in Roxbury

BOSTON – December 7, 2021 – MassHousing has closed on $28.8 million in affordable housing financing to Council of Elders Housing Corporation for the refinancing and extension of affordability at the 145-unit Council Tower in Roxbury. . As a result of the transaction, the Council Tower property, which houses...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Affordable housing needs to evolve—the future puts communities first

Planet Smart Cityis a Business Reporter client. The urbanisation of communities around the world is causing challenges for the most vulnerable members of our society. In its current form, it is creating large impacts from a social and environmental perspective: cities worldwide are responsible for more than 70 per cent of climate change emissions and two-thirds of final energy usage. One of the most significant drivers for this is that property developers around the world have for too long been unable to find a balance between building sustainably following the latest innovation trends on urban living and building affordably. This has created a problem for low-income people who, due to their financial position, are contained within poorly built or overcrowded homes without access to services. Even more worryingly these low-income communities have been served by small, undercapitalised developers who cannot afford to innovate. This has created a relentless cycle of stress, underservice and unhappiness for many communities around the world.
REAL ESTATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Approves Affordable Housing Development

The Kalispell City Council approved a conditional use permit for a 138-unit multifamily residential development on North Meridian Road, which the Montana Board of Housing awarded $4.78 million in federal housing tax credits for affordable housing. The development, called Junegrass Place, will include seven buildings with dwelling units, a community...
KALISPELL, MT
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
899
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy