NBA

Kevin Durant’s MVP-worthy season may not be enough for the Nets unless he gets some help

By Peter Botte
NYPost
 20 hours ago
Getty Images

Kevin Durant is playing like an MVP by every definition of the term, leading the pack essentially a third of the way through the season, perhaps alongside only former teammate and newly crowned 3-point record holder Stephen Curry.

Both stars shone brightly within the city limits on Tuesday night, even if the happenings in Brooklyn were overshadowed by the historic achievement made by a visitor at the Garden.

Durant was the lone member of the team’s Big 3 on the court at Barclays Center due to disparate COVID-19 related reasons, with unvaccinated Kyrie Irving still barred from the arena and James Harden one of seven Nets sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

ClutchPoints

Nets add player to help Kevin Durant amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Not only do the Nets have several players in the health and safety protocols, but sharpshooter Joe Harris is dealing with an injured ankle and even star Kevin Durant is managing a minor ailment. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn recently added a player to the rotation to help Durant and the rest of the team amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
NBA
