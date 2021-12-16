ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'President Manchin'?

By Ron Gregory
Lootpress
 22 hours ago
It’s The Washington Post headline:

“One year of ‘President Manchin’: For the Democratic agenda, all roads go through West Virginia.

Many readers have asked me if West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is at the height of his power. Read today’s Post or talk to any D.C. power broker: the answer is a resounding “yes.”

The newspaper begins its analysis, “They wait for Joe. And while they wait, they wonder.

“‘His entourage vanished,'” says a reporter.

“‘Maybe they snuck out the back,’ says a photographer.”

The Post goes on that it’s Tuesday in early December. West Virginia’s one surviving national Democrat public official ducks into Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer’s office at 11:06 a.m. Manchin is on the move.

“That’s a conspicuous time and place for a private tête-à-tête — just before the Senate’s Tuesday lunches, when the Capitol Hill press would swarm the corridors in search of scooplets about the fate of Democrats’ social spending bill.

“Sure enough, the press has taken notice. And now, they wait.”

Waiting around for Manchin has become “something of a pastime in the nation’s capital,” The Post explains. “Hill reporters track his movements on the Senate floor, staking out his office, sometimes for hours, and then orbiting around him like electrons as he walks the halls of Congress. On a recent Monday morning, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, bumped into such a gaggle on the way to her office, which is near Manchin’s. “What are you guys doing here now?” she asked them. “It’s Monday, you know he’s not going to get here till 3 o’clock in the afternoon!”

Murkowski and others recognize that Manchin is now at the center of the capital universe because voters evenly divided the Senate — 50-50 — in the 2020 election.

As a moderate Democrat in a hugely Republican state, Manchin’s political destiny is not necessarily connected to party loyalty. He has the political freedom to buck Biden’s unpopular agenda in the Mountain State.

The Post goes on to say Manchin has earned a new nickname.

‘”Mister President,’ Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, once said, greeting Manchin in a Capitol Hill elevator.”

“‘It looks like we have President Manchin instead of President Biden,’ Faiz Shakir, a close adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told the New York Times.”

Just departed Fox New anchor Chris Wallace chuckled on air, “Maybe we should say President Manchin at this point!”

The commentary continues, “It’s been an eventful first year of the Manchin presidency. His Washington home, a large boat on the Potomac, has become a floating West Wing: a place that the White House chief of staff (among others) has visited, and where Manchin has hosted raucous, bipartisan parties.”

The entire article underscores what we guessed at the 2020 election: Manchin is the most powerful man in Washington. When leadership says it must determine “what Joe thinks about this or that” they’re more often speaking of Manchin than President Biden.

While The Post is far from favored reading here, this article is worthy of a look.

Manchin, who continuously displays his family trait of independence, has surely laid rest to speculation that Biden “bought” his vote by appointing the Senator’s wife and former First Lady, Gayle Manchin, as co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

If anything, Gayle Manchin’s position only adds to the Manchin power base.

I have long complimented Joe Manchin as one of the shrewdest politicians I ever met. He confirms that conclusion nearly every day.

A major winner in Manchin’s power trip is his home state of West Virginia. Who would guess a state could vote 70% Republican and control the seat of power in a Democrat administration?

President Manchin. It does have a nice ring.

