ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking More Shower Chances Soon

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter powerful winds roared across the state yesterday, we'll see much lower wind speeds today. No wind advisories or wind warnings will be required. Northeast winds near 10 to 20 mph are expected with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s with a sunshine-cloud mix. You may notice smoky-hazy-filled sky conditions...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild today, wet tonight

We continue to enjoy some very spring-like weather as temperatures will be back into the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. An incoming cold front will increase our chance for rain tonight with widespread rain expected across the region. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Showers will remain widespread Friday morning before tapering off and drifting northward through the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 39° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday. Cloud […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Wind Chill
KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Temperatures tumble this afternoon, more rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off in the 60s this morning, close to record highs, but just a few degrees shy. Temperatures will tumble after a cold front pushes out this afternoon. As we head into the evening, temperatures will fall in the 40s and eventually the 30s overnight tonight with clearing skies. We start off […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WYTV.com

Record-breaking warmth, wind and late day rain Thursday

Cloudy skies, breezy and warm this morning. Gusts 20 mph or less. We’re in the mid 50’s. High today in the lower 60’s to challenge the record of 1984 of 61°. Gusty winds up to 40mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Mainly cloudy with rain...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, cold weekend ahead

Cold and breezy as our cold front departs, leaving us with highs below freezing for much of the region. OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow with winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Overnight lows around 20°. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 MPH, mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Thursday Morning Forecast: A spring like day ahead

Today: A warm start to the day. Highs get to the low 80s. Tonight: Partly cloudy, Cold. Lows near 61. Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and warm. Highs near 80. A warn Thursday for December. Highs are expected to get to the low 80s. This gets close to the record high of 82 set back in 2019. Friday is expected to be the same with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday a cold front cools us down. Highs get to the 70s. Rain is going to be on and off throughout the day. Temperatures continue to stay cool in the low 60s after the cold front. We could expect a few more showers on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breezy And Warm Thursday, Next Front Is Days Away

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Thursday with a strong ocean flow bringing quick-moving showers onshore. The showers are ending by early afternoon and the rest of Thursday will be warm and breezy. The forecast high temperature is 81 degrees for Miami with winds out of the east at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Isolated showers may impact the Keys during Thursday overnight. A drier start on the radar for Friday but still feeling humid and breezy with stray showers late in the afternoon. Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the weekend with a few storms. The wind will begin...
MIAMI, FL
abc17news.com

Tracking showers Friday, cooler weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Cloudy with showers by early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: We're clear overnight as lows drop back down into the 30s, with more cloud cover building in early tomorrow. A boundary sets up to our south, sending moisture north as it lifts through the region to our east Friday and Friday night. Showers are possible by early afternoon through Friday night, but will exit to the east before dawn on Saturday, leaving us cloudy and chilly to start the weekend. Clouds decrease through the day on Saturday, but temperatures struggle to make it to 40 degrees. With clearing skies Saturday night, temperatures will dip down into the teens with high pressure building in. It will feel like the low to mid-teens with a slight north breeze Sunday morning, but we should manage to get close to 40 for the high. Next week is looking pleasant to start with highs getting back into the upper 40s to around 50 through Tuesday, but another area of low pressure could scoot by mid-week bringing a few more clouds and perhaps a little precipitation on Thursday. Overall, the week leading up to Christmas looks quiet with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. There could be another storm system bringing precipitation around Christmas or the day after, but we're getting quite far out to forecast that accurately at this point.
WEATHER
kptv.com

Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/16)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Thursday, December 16th, 3:15 A.M. The weather is calming down today, with just a few light showers expected today. Temperatures will also remain too warm this morning for there to be freezing like we saw Tuesday morning. Expect a few light showers as you head out the door, then a mostly cloudy day, but some sun breaks throughout the day. After late morning, it should be dry for the most part, with just the threat of a shower this afternoon. The evening will be dry and mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing overnight. Highs today will reach the mid 40s in the metro.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy