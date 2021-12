The U.S. Marines are still collecting toys Today for the Toys for Tots program. You can still donate to the Toys for Tots program Today at Steve Hahn. Hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars were donated on Friday for the Toys for Tots program at Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street. His his annual Toys for Tots event was a big success like it is every year. The event helps the U.S. Marines and the Yakima Salvation Army provide toys for kids in Yakima this Christmas. You can still drop off toys at the dealership up until December 20.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO