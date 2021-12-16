ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

By Myra P. Saefong
 22 hours ago
Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand.

The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.

On top of that, oil is rallying on the fact that Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement is “now behind us and even though the Fed was hawkish, the reality is that they had signaled that they would be and despite what you read, the hawkishness was not as bad as expected,” said Flynn.

The U.S. central bank said it will phase out its bond-buying stimulus program by March, much faster than previously planned, and signaled it would raise interest rates more aggressively to combat high U.S. inflation. Oil prices, as well as U.S. equities, rose in the aftermath of the announcement.

“So with the market’s biggest fears now in the rearview mirror, it appears that we’re seeing a nice bout of risk-on trading that is hitting not only the oil market but a lot of commodities across the board,” Flynn said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery

CL00,

+2.23%

CLF22,

+2.23%

rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $71.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February Brent crude

BRN00,

+1.75%

BRNG22,

+1.75%

, the global benchmark, was up 66 cents, or 0.9%, at $74.54 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

“The fact that the financial market environment is generally somewhat less risk-averse lent buoyancy on the one hand: with its accelerated exit from its ultra-expansionary monetary policy, the Fed is apparently giving the impression that everything is under control,” wrote analysts at Commerzbank, in a note.

The EIA data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories posting a decline of 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 10 — the biggest weekly fall since September.

“Besides high U.S. exports, this was chiefly due to robust U.S. demand: U.S. gasoline demand increased to 9.5 million barrels per day, thereby exceeding its pre-pandemic level from December 2019. And daily demand for distillates even surged by more than 1.3 million barrels week-on-week to 4.9 million barrels,” the Commerzbank analysts noted.

On Nymex Thursday, January gasoline

RBF22,

+2.40%

tacked on 1% to $2.15 a gallon and January heating oil

HOF22,

+2.28%

added 0.9% to $2.24 a gallon.

Natural-gas futures saw its January contract

NGF22,

+2.00%

climb by 2.4% to $3.892 per million British thermal units.

The EIA reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That matched the average decline forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The five-year average supply decline for the period, however, is 114 bcf, according to S&P Global Platts.

Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said.

MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights. U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: divergent outlooks to heighten volatility

Crude oil price has edged closer to $75 amid an improved demand outlook. OPEC and IEA have differing outlooks on global oil demand in the coming months. Similar to other riskier assets, crude oil has reacted positively to the hawkish Fed policy decision. Crude oil price has recouped some of...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Oil has had a breakout year, and while some analysts remain optimistic, others are beginning to change their tune. The IEA has become the first market expert to actually issue demand downgrades based on the Omicron variant. However, oil price bulls can take some comfort in the fact that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

The Fed predicted inflation-fighting 2022 rate hikes, and stocks surged. Should consumers cheer, too?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the U.S. central bank is done treating inflation as a "transitory" phenomenon. Powell announced a faster-than-planned wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying program and said the Fed board may raise interest rates three times next year, upping the benchmark short-term rate from zero to a historically low 0.9 percent by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

