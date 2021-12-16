Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand.

The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.

On top of that, oil is rallying on the fact that Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement is “now behind us and even though the Fed was hawkish, the reality is that they had signaled that they would be and despite what you read, the hawkishness was not as bad as expected,” said Flynn.

The U.S. central bank said it will phase out its bond-buying stimulus program by March, much faster than previously planned, and signaled it would raise interest rates more aggressively to combat high U.S. inflation. Oil prices, as well as U.S. equities, rose in the aftermath of the announcement.

“So with the market’s biggest fears now in the rearview mirror, it appears that we’re seeing a nice bout of risk-on trading that is hitting not only the oil market but a lot of commodities across the board,” Flynn said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery

CL00,

+2.23%

CLF22,

+2.23%

rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $71.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February Brent crude

BRN00,

+1.75%

BRNG22,

+1.75%

, the global benchmark, was up 66 cents, or 0.9%, at $74.54 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

“The fact that the financial market environment is generally somewhat less risk-averse lent buoyancy on the one hand: with its accelerated exit from its ultra-expansionary monetary policy, the Fed is apparently giving the impression that everything is under control,” wrote analysts at Commerzbank, in a note.

The EIA data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories posting a decline of 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 10 — the biggest weekly fall since September.

“Besides high U.S. exports, this was chiefly due to robust U.S. demand: U.S. gasoline demand increased to 9.5 million barrels per day, thereby exceeding its pre-pandemic level from December 2019. And daily demand for distillates even surged by more than 1.3 million barrels week-on-week to 4.9 million barrels,” the Commerzbank analysts noted.

On Nymex Thursday, January gasoline

RBF22,

+2.40%

tacked on 1% to $2.15 a gallon and January heating oil

HOF22,

+2.28%

added 0.9% to $2.24 a gallon.

Natural-gas futures saw its January contract

NGF22,

+2.00%

climb by 2.4% to $3.892 per million British thermal units.

The EIA reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That matched the average decline forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The five-year average supply decline for the period, however, is 114 bcf, according to S&P Global Platts.

Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said.