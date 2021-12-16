ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cable, OH

Cable News Shake-Ups

wosu.org
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the past week, the people who cover the news have been making news. This includes the departure of longtime...

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cable, OH
City
Syracuse, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Brian Williams
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

‘No Matter What Some Partisans May Say…’ Fox News’ Howard Kurtz Swipes at Critics Over Chris Wallace’s Sudden Exit

Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz, on Sunday, took a swipe at critics while paying tribute to newly-departing network stalwart Chris Wallace. In a brief commentary during the waning moments of his weekly program MediaBuzz, Kurtz delivered a glowing salute to his now-former colleague. “I’ve known and respected Chris for...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Broadcast Journalism#Msnbc#The White House#Syracuse University#Next Pittsburgh
Washington Post

Chris Wallace bolts Tucker Carlson’s Fox News

The Sunday morning farewell announcement from “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace had a narrow feel to it. “After 18 years, this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise,” said Wallace.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

CNN’s Brian Stelter: Chris Wallace’s Departure ‘Speaks Volumes’ About Fox News’ Increasing ‘Radicalism’

CNN’s Brian Stelter reacted to Chris Wallace’s announcement that he’s leaving Fox News by raising questions about what the development means for the network. Wallace surprised the politics and media worlds by announcing at the end of Fox News Sunday that he will be departing the network. It has now been confirmed that Wallace is joining CNN+, a major boost to the network’s upcoming streaming service.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Washington Post

Believe it or not, Fox News once knew shame

It wasn’t so very long ago that Fox News had some standards for what was unacceptable. In 2008, a Fox host named E.D. Hill suggested that a playful fist bump between Barack and Michelle Obama looked like a “terrorist fist jab.” Soon afterward, she opened her show with an elaborate apology:
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Trevor Noah Points Out Difference Between Fox News And CNN Text Controversies

Trevor Noah observed Tuesday that both Fox News and CNN have recently been the subject of controversy after employees’ private text exchanges were made public. “It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “But now it turns out that basically everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people.”
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Fox Anchor Chris Wallace Is Leaving Network for CNN+ After 18 Years

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced on Sunday he's leaving the network after 18 years, effective immediately. The host of the flagship "Fox News Sunday" said he was ready for a change. Wallace is leaving to host a weekly show at CNN's streaming service CNN+, which will debut in the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy