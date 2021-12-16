ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Crews battle Warren house fire

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0Mlm_0dOTtqwy00

(WKBN)- The Warren Fire Department battled a house fire early Thursday morning.

WFD was dispatched to the 1800 block of Jackson St SW.

Police investigating shooting on South Side

Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 said in a Facebook post that this is still an active scene and roads are closed in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Warren, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#House Fire#Accident#Wfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy