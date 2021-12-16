Crews battle Warren house fire
(WKBN)- The Warren Fire Department battled a house fire early Thursday morning.
WFD was dispatched to the 1800 block of Jackson St SW.Police investigating shooting on South Side
Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 said in a Facebook post that this is still an active scene and roads are closed in the area.
