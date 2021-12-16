NHL Rink Wrap: Capitals overtime struggles continue; Rangers rally

The Philadelphia Flyers are always a team of streaks. After their 10-game losing streak ended over the weekend they are now on a three-game winning streak thanks to their dominating 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Leading the way was a spectacular game from forward Cam Atkinson as he recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Flyers and finished with four points (three goals, one assist), was a plus-five, and had seven shots on goal. Atkinson now has 12 goals in his first 27 games with the Flyers after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for Jakub Voracek.

