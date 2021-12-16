ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Rink Wrap: Capitals overtime struggles continue; Rangers rally

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWild game in Chicago on Wednesday night as the Blackhawks scored three goals in 34 seconds, surrendered a two-goal lead, scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play, allowed...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN has error on Lakers’ huge winning shot

Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
NBA
Golf Digest

This police K9 defecating at center ice is a perfect metaphor for the Philadelphia Flyers right now

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers—losers of eight straight games, including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Tampa Bay on Sunday—fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Then they went and lost a ninth straight, coughing up another seven to Colorado. To say things are bad at the Wells Fargo Center is a bit of an understatement, with the team, thought to be playoff contenders this time last year, now sitting second to last in the Metropolitan Division and looking more like rebuild contenders with each passing game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Capitals#Chicago Blackhawks Wild
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas is signing contract with Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is coming back to the NBA. The veteran point guard is signing a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Thomas scored 42 points with six rebounds and eight assists in the G-League on Wednesday. If healthy, he might be able to provide the Lakers with some bench scoring.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 players that need to step-up for the Detroit Red Wings right now

The Detroit Red Wings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Being a favorite and expecting they will make it is an unpopular opinion. However, things keep changing for this team, and it looks more and more like they might just go out there and shock everyone.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Hats off to Atkinson; Pacioretty goal streak at 7; Senators keep rolling

The Philadelphia Flyers are always a team of streaks. After their 10-game losing streak ended over the weekend they are now on a three-game winning streak thanks to their dominating 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Leading the way was a spectacular game from forward Cam Atkinson as he recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Flyers and finished with four points (three goals, one assist), was a plus-five, and had seven shots on goal. Atkinson now has 12 goals in his first 27 games with the Flyers after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for Jakub Voracek.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Bruins' Craig Smith enters COVID protocol

Boston Bruins right wing Craig Smith has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday morning. Smith is now expected to miss at least Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
Daily Herald

Blackhawks get past Capitals 5-4 in overtime

The Blackhawks certainly had plenty of motivation going into Wednesday night's game against Washington at the United Center. Not only was there a moving pregame ceremony to commemorate Marc-Andre Fleury's 500th career victory, but Troy Murray -- who has been battling cancer since August -- made a triumphant return to the radio booth and called the entire game.
NHL
NBC Sports

Steph's speech after 3-point record epitomizes Warriors star

Steph Curry said it himself Monday night in Indianapolis after he once again failed to eclipse Ray Allen as the NBA's most prolific 3-point shooter. "It's been a long time coming," Curry said Monday after the Warriors beat the Pacers 102-100. He was two splashes away from a career milestone...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy