ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Station Eleven,’ Return of ‘MacGruber,’ Christmas in the ‘Grey’-verse, Remembering Prince Philip

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 1 day ago

Even by Peak TV standards, this mid-December Thursday is remarkably overstuffed, especially in the ever-bustling streaming world. HBO Max launches an...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Star In HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama

It’s starting to feel like we’ve seen just about every possible iteration of the post-apocalypse in films and TV series. “The Walking Dead” has shown us the zombie apocalypse. “Y: The Last Man” showed us an end of days where all the men are wiped out. And “Sweet Tooth” has shown us a bright, sunny hellscape post-world-ending plague. But “Station Eleven” is hoping you’re ready for at least one more post-apocalypse.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

New Station Eleven Trailer Reveals HBO Max Adaptation

It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
TV & VIDEOS
Sea Coast Echo

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Laredo Morning Times

In 'Station Eleven,' a pandemic is both the end and beginning of the world

For a postapocalyptic drama premised on a flu that wipes out billions, "Station Eleven" - the 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 pandemic bestseller - is strikingly hopeful. In much of pop culture, civilizational collapse precedes an existential descent, with characters robbed of their humanity by circumstances that...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

MacGruber Comes Full Circle, Magic Mike Gets Real, HBO Max Bows Station Eleven

An SNL sketch spoofing a TV series (which was later adapted into a feature film) becomes a television series itself as Will Forte brings MacGruber to Peacock for an eight-episode first season today. Also today, Magic Mike spawns a new reality competition series, HBO Max bows its Station Eleven adaptation, and the Days of Our Lives crew reunites for A Very Salem Christmas. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
IGN

Station Eleven Premiere Review: "Wheel of Fire," "A Hawk From a Handsaw," and "Hurricane"

Station Eleven premieres with three episodes on HBO Max Dec. 16. There’s a dark irony to the fact that filming of HBO Max’s adaptation of Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of human civilization, was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. That timing could have made the limited series feel either exploitative or irrelevant, but instead, the three-episode premiere manages to beautifully capture the mix of terror and absurdity found in the early days of COVID while delving into how living through a crisis of that scale pushes people to reconsider their priorities.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Series-Premiere Recap: The End

Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven opens with an epigraph from the poet Czesław Miłosz: “The bright side of the planet moves toward darkness/ And the cities are falling asleep, each in its hour.” It’s a forensic account of time marching on, not how it feels to be on Earth as hours pass, but what the phenomena looks like from some inhuman perch. As the series premiere of the HBO miniseries based on Mandel’s book ends, that inhuman perspective is personified. A spaceman in orbit watches night crawl across his old home, a Route 66 mug in his space-gloved hand. “There is too much world,” Miłosz’s speaker finishes, overwhelmed by what he cannot see. There’s a corresponding sadness to the spaceman’s remove: He can take in the whole spinning globe, but he can’t touch it.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macgruber#Christmas#Station Eleven#Verse#Peak Tv#Grey S Anatomy#British
Indy100

Brian Blessed claims the Queen watches Flash Gordon every Christmas

Actor Brian Blessed has claimed the Queen’s favourite film to watch at Christmas with her family is Flash Gordon.According to Blessed, who stars as Prince Vultan in the 1980 sci-fi favourite, the monarch watches it every year with her grandchildren.The actor made the claims during an interview on Yahoo Movies, recounting a story during which the Queen asked him to recite some lines from the cult classic film.Blessed said: “The Queen, it’s her favourite film, she watches it with her grandchildren every Christmas.”Then, doing an impersonation of the Queen, he continued: “You know, we watch Flash Gordon all the time,...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Station Eleven season 1 episode 4 air date: The schedule ahead

After today’s three-episode launch on HBO Max, are you interested in learning the Station Eleven season 1 episode 4 air date? What about the remainder of the series? There’s absolutely a lot worth diving into here and we’re happy to break some of that down. Let us...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode and Station 19 holiday double

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat tonight with back-to-back Christmas episodes for both Grey's and spin-off series Station 19 on ABC. Season 18, episode 8 It came upon a midnight clear directly follows Station 19 season 5, episode 8 All I Want For Christmas Is You. That's two glorious hours of emergency services drama – truly indulgent TV not to miss. Make sure you know how to watch the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 holiday episodes wherever you are.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Royals
Vox

Station Eleven made me want to live in the post-apocalypse

The 2021 holiday season feels like an exceptionally strange and potentially awful time to launch a miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s brilliant 2014 novel Station Eleven. Station Eleven is one of my favorite books of the 21st century so far, and its blend of magical realism, clockwork...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iowapublicradio.org

'Station Eleven' imagines a strangely humane human apocalypse

Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this stage in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanalia of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hourlong episodes on HBO Max to be akin to that of attending an immersively tactile theatrical experience called Root Canal: The Musical.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

‘He’s Such an Idiot’: Will Forte on the Glorious Return of ‘MacGruber’

In his 15 years as MacGruber, a hapless special ops agent who only occasionally saves the day, Will Forte has attempted to violently dispatch his enemies with rubber bands, Q-tips and a stalk of celery wedged up his keister. So it’s a bit alarming to see the 51-year-old actor and comedian brandish a jar of smelling salts before he even says hello. A gift, or so he claims. How often do people collapse unconscious around him?
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer: The HBO Comedy Returns In January

Put on your clogging shoes and get ready to "run through the house with a pickle in your mouth," folks: "The Righteous Gemstones" is coming back soon. The uproariously blasphemous HBO series about a Christian corporate empire returns in January and has already received a third-season renewal, per Collider. Now it has a new trailer extolling the virtues of its upcoming episodes, which seem to include motorcycle-riding assassins, familial power moves, and a new religious tycoon played by none other than Eric André.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Station Eleven’ Turns Its Back on a Beautiful Pandemic Tale

The world is lousy with movies that take liberties with the books on which they’re based. My hands-down favorite would be To Have and Have Not, the Howard Hawks film with Humphrey Bogart and introducing Lauren “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve?” Bacall. The source novel was by Ernest Hemingway. The screenplay was co-written by Jules Furthman and William Faulkner, and as far as I can tell, almost the only thing they took from the novel was its title.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary

A new documentary on Discovery+, “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” features interviews with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and both his sons, William and Harry. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2021.
WORLD
Collider

'Raised by Wolves' Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO Max

Coming into Season 2 with the tagline “Sacrifice For Survival," HBO’s hit sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves has announced its premiere date. The Max original will be returning to the platform on February 3, 2022. The artificial intelligence-based show was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) who also serves...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy