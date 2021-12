DOC NYC 2021 was back in theaters this year, with the in-person festival running from November 10-18, and then virtually through November 28. In a year when IATSE workers continue to demand more humane conditions on narrative film and television sets, documentary workers are organizing to protect themselves in less regulated, real-time production environments. The Cinematography and Producer Panels at this year’s DOC NYC Pro revealed how some members of the documentary community are responding to these growing concerns, while the programming of the festival’s International Competition addressed audiences’ demand for intimate nonfiction storytelling. The current struggle for film workers’ safety and for filmmakers to tell and control their stories were succinctly summarized by director/cinematographer Jerry Risius in the first panel on Cinematography Day: "We’re fighting for a little of our lives back."

