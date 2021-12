On March 18, 2020, it made print-edition news when a New York Times editor tested positive for a case of coronavirus. The World Health Organization had declared a pandemic a week before; across the country, Americans were being told to go into lockdown, but they still weren’t quite sure where this was going. Tim Herrera, the Times editor in question, wrote that he woke up with chills one morning and was plummeted into a maze of bureaucracy in which it took five days to get a COVID test and confirm that yes, he did have the virus. “The symptoms have been easy to deal with. The health care system has not,” the subhed of his piece read. It was around this time that getting COVID started to feel like a matter of when, not if. Even the experts were saying so. The trick was to delay it.

