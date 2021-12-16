ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores stunning £7.6m opening day at UK-Ireland box office

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed a huge £7.6m on its opening day in the UK and Ireland, bringing welcome news to the cinema sector amid the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. The film played in 648 locations, recording an enormous location average of £11,728 for...

www.screendaily.com

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Perfects Rotten Tomatoes Score Early On

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be the biggest film to ever release this year and possibly the most anticipated Marvel movie to arrive. Many are looking forward to seeing it in theaters and its early reviews are telling people that it is worth the wait and the long lines just to get tickets as it currently sits with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tracking Potential $200 Million Opening Weekend

The opening weekend box office projections for Spider-Man: No Way Home are looking encouraging, as the Tom Holland-led superhero flick is expected to reach $200 million dollars. If those numbers turn out to be accurate, the demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home would surpass every other film during the pandemic. As it currently stands, social media impressions are on par with Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to Boxoffice Pro. Considering what juggernauts those films turned out to be at the box office, that would put Spider-Man: No Way Home in rare company.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Spider-Man: A Box Office History

Peter Parker is back. Ahead of the December 17 theatrical exclusive release of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, how have the franchise’s prior installments performed at the global box office?. The character has proven one of the most popular in 21st century film — from the original...
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Boxing Day’ leads Christmas titles rush

Aml Ameen’s romantic comedy Boxing Day heads the new titles at the UK-Ireland box office, as one of six Christmas-themed releases this weekend. Released in 439 sites through Warner Bros, Boxing Day is inspired by Ameen’s own experiences, and follows a UK author who returns home from Los Angeles to introduce his US fiancée to his eccentric British-Caribbean family at Christmas.
WORLD
Power 95.9

Watch The Opening Scene From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In advance of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release in theaters next week, Marvel has shared the opening sequence to the Tom Holland-led flick. The clip premiered on Late Night with Seth Myers, followed by an interview with Holland himself. Picking up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way...
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: Can ‘West Side Story’ fire up the holiday season?

Steven Spielberg will be hoping to make moves at the box office with his version of West Side Story, which goes up against a top five packed with resilient holdovers. At last week’s UK-Ireland box office, House Of Gucci, Encanto, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Eternals all stayed put in the top five, with the only new entry being filmed concert performance Christmas With André, which came in at number four, and knocked No Time To Die out of the chart for the first time in its 10-week run.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Review

Peter Parker can’t erase his own destiny in Marvel’s touching final act. Dir: Jon Watts. US. 2021. 150 mins. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker tries to make the world forget that he is the famous superhero, only to discover that he can’t erase his own destiny. The most satisfying Marvel instalment in quite some time, eventually conjuring the grandeur and emotional impact that the series used to deliver on a more regular basis, this third chapter starring Tom Holland may be a little convoluted and too indebted to revelling in audience nostalgia for Spider-Man’s many colourful villains — several of whom put in an appearance. But once No Way Home finds its rhythm, the picture builds to a thoughtful, touching final act that does justice to the heroism and self-sacrifice that has always been central to Spider-Man’s appeal.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why I'm Way More Excited For Into the Spider-Verse 2 Than Spider-Man: No Way Home

You know, I think I’m excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? I’ve already discussed how the first trailer left me kind of befuddled and underwhelmed, and now that I’ve seen another trailer for it which features shots of Spidey’s other baddies in the movie, I’ve warmed up to it a little bit more. But you know what Marvel movie I’m SUPER psyched about? Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2! Or, more properly known as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) PART 1!!
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Box Office Preview: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Mighty, Massive, Marvelous $150 Million-Plus Debut

Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging to the rescue. Tom Holland’s newest web-slinging adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday and is poised to generate $150 million in its box office debut — a heroic feat even by pre-COVID standards. The film’s distributor Sony Pictures modestly predicts a three-day tally closer to $130 million, which would still rank as a huge win. But given pent-up demand and record pre-sales, some box office prognosticators are more bullish. They believe an opening weekend near $175 million could be within reach.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Newen Studios and Sigrid Dyekjaer launch Danish doc company Real Lava

European production group Newen Studios and Oscar-nominated Danish producer Sigrid Dyekjaer have launched a new Denmark-based documentary production company, Real Lava. Real Lava is owned by France-based Newen Studios (part of the TF1 group) and Dyekjaer, and will work on both documentary films and series for an international audience, “with a cinematic execution and high artistic value”.
BUSINESS
Screendaily

BBC Studios fully acquires Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s House Productions

BBC Studios has upped its 25% stake to take full ownership of the Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell fronted drama production outfit, House Productions. Upcoming projects from House Productions include Sebastian Lelio’s Netflix feature The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh a co-production with Element Pictures and Mafia series The Good Mothers for Disney+, which is a co-production with Wildside, written by Stephen Butchard. It is now in pre-production in Italy.
BUSINESS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Takes In Over $10 Million After One Day On Release In The UK

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters in The U.S. this weekend (it's already playing in some locations), and the latest box office projections indicate that the third solo outing for Tom Holland's Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler could be the first "pandemic era" blockbuster to do pre-COVID numbers.
MOVIES

