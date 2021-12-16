‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores stunning £7.6m opening day at UK-Ireland box office

Peter Parker can’t erase his own destiny in Marvel’s touching final act. Dir: Jon Watts. US. 2021. 150 mins. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker tries to make the world forget that he is the famous superhero, only to discover that he can’t erase his own destiny. The most satisfying Marvel instalment in quite some time, eventually conjuring the grandeur and emotional impact that the series used to deliver on a more regular basis, this third chapter starring Tom Holland may be a little convoluted and too indebted to revelling in audience nostalgia for Spider-Man’s many colourful villains — several of whom put in an appearance. But once No Way Home finds its rhythm, the picture builds to a thoughtful, touching final act that does justice to the heroism and self-sacrifice that has always been central to Spider-Man’s appeal.

