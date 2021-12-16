ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Accenture Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings, Full-Year Guidance

By REINHARDT KRAUSE
Investor's Business Daily
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAccenture stock climbed after it reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. The company raised full-year fiscal 2022 guidance amid its acquisition spree, giving a boost to ACN stock. The global tech consulting and services company reported fiscal Q1 earnings before the market open on Thursday. Accenture...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Acn#Stock#Ibd Stock Check#Eps#Ibd Marketsmith#Twitter
Motley Fool

Why Accenture Stock Rocked Today

Shares of consulting company Accenture (NYSE:ACN) took off like a rocket Thursday morning and are up 8.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Accenture reported huge beats on the top and bottom lines in its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 this morning. Instead of the $12.6 billion in revenue that analysts had projected, Accenture took in $15 billion in the quarter. Instead of analysts' projected $2.36 per share in profit, Accenture earned $2.78 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Accenture Stock Gains On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Outlook

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $14.97 billion, beating the consensus of $12.6 billion. New bookings increased 30% Y/Y to $16.8 billion. Consulting revenues rose 33% Y/Y to $8.4 billion, and Outsourcing revenues increased 21% Y/Y to $6.6 billion. Geographic Market Revenue: North...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Accenture shares jump premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises guidance

Accenture Plc shares jumped 6.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the consulting firm beat estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised guidance. The company posted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.78 a share, for the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $1.5 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $14.965 billion from $11.762 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $14.217 billion. New bookings climbed to $16.8 billion with consulting bookings totaling $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings totaling $7.4 billion. Accenture is now expecting second-quarter revenue of $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $14.12 billion. For the full fiscal 2022, it expects EPS of $10.32 to $10.60, up from prior guidance of $9;90 to $10.18. Shares have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises But Nasdaq Dips; Adobe Dives On Guidance, Tesla Rival Rivian Earnings Loom

Stocks were mixed early Thursday, following a powerful market rally Wednesday despite a surprisingly hawkish Fed decision. Accenture (ACN) soared on earnings. But Nvidia (NVDA) stock and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reversed lower, as did Apple (AAPL). Tesla (TSLA) electric-vehicle rival Rivian (RIVN) and FedEx (FDX) report after the close,...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Generac Stock Starts A Turn With Rising Relative Strength

Generac (GNRC) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 62 to 71 Thursday -- a welcome improvement, but still well below the 80 or higher score you prefer to see. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.
STOCKS
investing.com

Accenture Earnings, Revenue beat In Q1

Investing.com - Accenture (NYSE: ACN ) reported on Thursday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.78 on revenue of $14.97B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $14.17B. Accenture shares are up 43.68% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Accenture

Shorting an issue just because it's making a new all-time high isn't always the prudent thing to do for a few different reasons. The first is there are no resistance points to lean on for an exit point. Also, there is a chance the issue may be going into a “short squeeze” and others who shorted at lower prices may be forced to cover and drive the price higher.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Adobe Falls Hard, But This Stock Could Hold the Key to the Nasdaq's Future

The Nasdaq fell on concerns about growth stocks. Adobe released a forecast that left investors wanting more. However, eyes are on a key company in the electric vehicle space, which reports results later this afternoon. It appeared that after Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve, investors might have gotten over...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy