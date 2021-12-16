ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Jabil EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJabil (NYSE:JBL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.12; GAAP...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Adobe Earnings inline, Revenue beats In Q4

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.2 on revenue of $4.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $4.09B. Adobe shares are up 26% from the beginning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Winnebago Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+29.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Factors to Note Ahead of Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings Release

MU - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CBD Global Sciences reports Q3 results

CBD Global Sciences (OTCPK:CBDNF): Q3 operating net income of $3.40M for Q3 2021. For the balance sheet the company reported a reduction of liabilities down from $8.75M to $6.16M YTD.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jabil Lrb#Jbl
Seekingalpha.com

Navios Maritime reports Q3 results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67; GAAP EPS of $3.59. Revenue of $168.45M (+33.5% Y/Y) Adjusted EBITDA of $116.1M, a 94.0% increase Y/Y. Time Charter Equivalent of $30,146 per day in Q3 2021 compared to $14,056 per day in Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Darden Restaurants Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+94.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+34.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Target is on watch after Gordon Haskett lowers holiday quarter expectations

Gordon Haskett downgrades Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to Hold-rated from Buy-rated after pointing to some choppiness with foot traffic in late November and early December. The surprise read on traffic increases concerns over Target hitting the high expectations for comparable sales growth this holiday quarter. Analyst Chuck Grom's number crunching: "In...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Toast pops after Morgan Stanley points to more than 50% upside potential

Morgan Stanley upgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to an Overweight rating as it points to a strong setup for 2022. Investors are seen having a compelling opportunity to invest in a high quality, rapidly growing asset, addressing a large market. Specifically, TOST is noted to be gaining market share, with several powerful growth vectors set to support durable growth and a conservative forward model well positioned for positive estimate revisions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

C21 Investments Reports Slightly Lower Q3 Revenue, 10th Straight Quarter Of Positive Free Cash Flow

Vertically integrated cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE:CXXI) (OTCQX:CXXIF) announced its unaudited results on Thursday for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. "C21 continues to deliver positive free cash flow and profitable bottom-line performance," Sonny Newman, the company's president and CEO said. "Despite challenging markets in the quarter, our focus on efficiency delivered $0.03 in earnings per share, and allowed us to make further significant reductions to Total Liabilities."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: FedEx Q2 Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares slipped 0.8% to $145.99 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)...
STOCKS
investing.com

Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue beat in Q3

Investing.com - Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.81 on revenue of 5.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.0559 on revenue of 5.22B. Trip.com ADR shares are down 28% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Inotiv FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.1M (+90.5% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: FedEx's Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FedEx will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.28. FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q4 Earnings

Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy