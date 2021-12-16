Jabil EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.2 on revenue of $4.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $4.09B. Adobe shares are up 26% from the beginning...
Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+29.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
MU - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67; GAAP EPS of $3.59. Revenue of $168.45M (+33.5% Y/Y) Adjusted EBITDA of $116.1M, a 94.0% increase Y/Y. Time Charter Equivalent of $30,146 per day in Q3 2021 compared to $14,056 per day in Q3 2020.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+94.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+34.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Gordon Haskett downgrades Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to Hold-rated from Buy-rated after pointing to some choppiness with foot traffic in late November and early December. The surprise read on traffic increases concerns over Target hitting the high expectations for comparable sales growth this holiday quarter. Analyst Chuck Grom's number crunching: "In...
Morgan Stanley upgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to an Overweight rating as it points to a strong setup for 2022. Investors are seen having a compelling opportunity to invest in a high quality, rapidly growing asset, addressing a large market. Specifically, TOST is noted to be gaining market share, with several powerful growth vectors set to support durable growth and a conservative forward model well positioned for positive estimate revisions.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from...
Vertically integrated cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE:CXXI) (OTCQX:CXXIF) announced its unaudited results on Thursday for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. "C21 continues to deliver positive free cash flow and profitable bottom-line performance," Sonny Newman, the company's president and CEO said. "Despite challenging markets in the quarter, our focus on efficiency delivered $0.03 in earnings per share, and allowed us to make further significant reductions to Total Liabilities."
Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532 million.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares slipped 0.8% to $145.99 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)...
Investing.com - Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.81 on revenue of 5.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.0559 on revenue of 5.22B. Trip.com ADR shares are down 28% from...
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.1M (+90.5% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates...
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FedEx will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.28. FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from...
