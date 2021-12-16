ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

C21 Investments reports Q3 results

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleC21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF): Q3 GAAP EPS...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Darden Restaurants Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+94.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+34.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Ellington Financial reports estimated BV per share at $18.18

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) has reported an estimated book value per share of common stock of $18.18 as of November 30, 2021. The estimates includes the effect of the previously announced $0.15/share monthly dividend, payable on Dec. 07 to investors of record on Nov. 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
crowdfundinsider.com

Q3 Global Fintech Investments Set Record Pace: Research

The transformation of analog finance to digital finance is ongoing but the onset of the global health crisis of COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation for all. For Fintech, this has meant a boom in digital (neo) banking, investing platforms, and a host of other financial services. This growth has been fueled by private capital cascading into Fintech startups and later-stage firms. The 3rd quarter of 2021 is emblematic of Fintech growth as venture capital booked its largest quarter of funding for this sector – ever, according to research provided by Pitchbook.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Winnebago Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+29.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C21 Investments#Cxxif#Y Y Rrb Adjusted Ebitda
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Snowflake shares drop almost 10% today? Investors follow the CFO's stock sale

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell almost 10%, Thursday, as the cloud-based data-management software maker continued to lose ground since its chief financial officer sold off $22 million worth of company stock last week. Snowflake (SNOW) ended the day at $324.98 after dipping to as far down as $312. The erratic nature...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Review Of Q3 Earnings For AMR Portfolio (Part 2)

This is the second part of my update on the holdings in my portfolios. I guess I will start with addressing the elephant in the room, by discussing the concerns brought up in a recent short report by Hindenburg Research. Personally, I feel most points made are quite superficial in nature, and would be able to work out with time. Especially important is the fact that the management seems quite different now than in the past, and the recent change in business style over the past two to three years should reflect that. Not to mention, the company has had the Colombian president tour the facilities, so any cartel linkages would have prevented that. I am sure it was quite difficult to remove the company from those issues when cartels were so prevalent in the country in the 20th century.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Rivian: First Report Shows Growing Pains

Limited revenue Q3 equaled larger than expected loss. After the bell on Thursday, we received third quarter results from electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN). This was the first report from the company after going public, and some preliminary results already had been announced back around the November IPO. Thursday's report showed Rivian is seeing the growing pains that many EV names have seen in their early stages, which may challenge the stock with its significant valuation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

C21 Investments Reports Slightly Lower Q3 Revenue, 10th Straight Quarter Of Positive Free Cash Flow

Vertically integrated cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE:CXXI) (OTCQX:CXXIF) announced its unaudited results on Thursday for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. "C21 continues to deliver positive free cash flow and profitable bottom-line performance," Sonny Newman, the company's president and CEO said. "Despite challenging markets in the quarter, our focus on efficiency delivered $0.03 in earnings per share, and allowed us to make further significant reductions to Total Liabilities."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

MaxLinear Could Have Gotten Ahead Of Itself

Revenue and EPS grew by 46.7% and 134.4% YoY in the most recent report, but it’s important to note the role acquisitions played. MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) has certainly done well in 2021 with the year almost over. Revenue and earnings are way up. The stock has outperformed. MXL has a number of tailwinds to look forward to from a fundamental standpoint. It's not hard to see why someone may decide to go long MXL. However, there are also a number of counterarguments to be made. Why will be covered next.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
editorials24.com

FedEx stock rallies on earnings beat, outlook hike, $5 billion share buyback plan

FedEx Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company not only topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook, but also announced a new share buyback program. FedEx. FDX,. -0.94%. shares surged 8% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: FedEx Q2 Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Rivian shares fall after first earnings report

Electric vehicle upstart Rivian Automotive posted a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of its pickup truck. The company said in its first public earnings report since its initial stock offering that it lost $12.21 per share for the quarter. Revenue was $1 million from deliveries of 11 pickups.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Rivian Slips On Earnings Report, As Losses And Order Backlogs Mount

Share of electric carmaker Rivian skidded in post market trade Thursday, as the company reported a worse than expected $1.2 billion loss in the third quarter. The company produces last-mile vehicles for shopping behemoth Amazon and has found substantial consumer interest in its electric truck model, which it said had 71,000 preorders as of Dec. 15.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marijuana REIT IIP Declares Q4 Dividends Of $1.50 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $6.00 per common share. The dividend announcement comes on heels of the company’s $72.7 million...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy