ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

There will be a Sk8er Boi film, according to Avril Lavigne

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQ3V_0dOTp3Mo00

It’s now been almost twenty years since Avril Lavigne ’s Sk8er Boi was first released, and to mark the occasion Lavigne has some very exciting news.

Speaking to iHeart Radio ’s Lisa Worden, the 37-year-old said she’s turning the iconic song into a film to “take it to the next level”, and revealed that even after almost two decades it’s still her favourite song to perform live.

She said: “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people always reference it to me.

“And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

But what inspired the song?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She said: “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks and it’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now ‘she sits at home feeding the baby she’s all alone’ and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations and stuff.”

Fans are over the moon to hear the announcement that the song would be developed into a film:

Others were just shocked that the song is almost 20 years old:

Some welcomed the opportunity for Lavigne to give the song the All Too Well treatment:

Some people weren’t so excited, however:

During the podcast, they also spoke about Lavigne’s early career, her new single Bite Me , and working with Travis Barker. As they spoke, Worden credited Lavigne with paving the way for artists such as Paramore.

Lavigne’s seventh record will be released in 2022 to coincide with Let Go ’s twentieth anniversary. Her tour also kicks off early next year.

We can’t wait to see “how the story ends”…

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Lil Nas X Takes Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, More To Coney Island For TikTok

"What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?" Lil Nas X took some of his famous friends to Coney Island while at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (December 4). The "Call Me By My Name" rapper recruited Jack Harlow, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Tinashe, Normani and more to do their own version of the viral, chaotic TikTok sound.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With Variety Hitmakers’ Songwriter of the Year Award: ‘Her Songs Are Her Truth’

Olivia Rodrigo, who rose to stardom after the success of her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts in January, was honored with Variety’s Songwriter of the Year award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the award, introducing the artist by saying, “This year...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
imdb.com

Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video. Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thewoodyshow.com

Avril Lavigne Plans To Turn Her Iconic Song 'Sk8r Boi' Into A Movie

Avril Lavigne's "Sk8r Boi" turns 20 next year, and during a visit to ALT 98.7's She Is the Voice podcast the singer revealed that she's planning to turn the iconic song's story into a movie. “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Iheart Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Avril Lavigne just brought back her iconic pink dip dye and it's 2007 all over again

You might have seen those memes about how the icons of 2007 making a comeback is proof that nature is healing. It involves a picture of Lindsay Lohan (starring in a movie and newly engaged), Paris Hilton (recently married) and Britney Spears (free of her conservatorship and engaged) all sitting in a car. Now, there’s another Queen of the 00s to add to the comeback list: Avril Lavigne.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Avril Lavigne on tapping into blink-182, Green Day, NOFX influences for new album

Avril Lavigne has gone into detail about her upcoming seventh album – which is due out "at the top of" 2022. As well as embracing her throwback influences like blink-182, Green Day and NOFX, the pop-punk star reveals that she has also collaborated with “some bands that have been around for a while” on the record, plus WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Pop-punk's princess Avril Lavigne talks reclaiming her crown with upcoming album

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You're back to your pop-punk roots 20 years after your debut!. A year ago, last November, I started in the studio with John Feldmann [the lead singer of Goldfinger]. I didn't have a label or managers at the time, so I got together with a bunch of my friends from the scene and just started writing. Usually it's like, "I'm making a record," go in and it's all planned. And I literally went in the studio and we just started writing a ton of songs and I didn't have a plan, and then the album came together. And because it was so organic and fun, I feel like that energy really comes across in the body of work. I had been talking with Travis Barker — we worked together like 15 years ago on one of my albums, The Best Damn Thing — and with this record, I was writing with him.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Avril Lavigne Embodies Punk in Moto Jacket, Corset Top and Platform Shoes at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Avril Lavigne was the picture of punk rock at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Lavigne presented Olivia Rodrigo with the Songwriter of the Year Award at the event. The “Bite Me” singer hit the red carpet in a black structured corset top, wide-leg pants. The sleek top included a silky texture and all-over ruching. The piece was layered under an edgy canvas motorcycle jacket, which included silver zipper, button and buckled strap accents. Lavigne’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Indy100

140K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy