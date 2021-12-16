There will be a Sk8er Boi film, according to Avril Lavigne

It’s now been almost twenty years since Avril Lavigne ’s Sk8er Boi was first released, and to mark the occasion Lavigne has some very exciting news.

Speaking to iHeart Radio ’s Lisa Worden, the 37-year-old said she’s turning the iconic song into a film to “take it to the next level”, and revealed that even after almost two decades it’s still her favourite song to perform live.

She said: “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people always reference it to me.

“And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

But what inspired the song?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She said: “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks and it’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now ‘she sits at home feeding the baby she’s all alone’ and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations and stuff.”

Fans are over the moon to hear the announcement that the song would be developed into a film:

Others were just shocked that the song is almost 20 years old:

Some welcomed the opportunity for Lavigne to give the song the All Too Well treatment:

Some people weren’t so excited, however:

During the podcast, they also spoke about Lavigne’s early career, her new single Bite Me , and working with Travis Barker. As they spoke, Worden credited Lavigne with paving the way for artists such as Paramore.

Lavigne’s seventh record will be released in 2022 to coincide with Let Go ’s twentieth anniversary. Her tour also kicks off early next year.

We can’t wait to see “how the story ends”…