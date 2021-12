We all know the holiday season brings stress and chaos, but what are the top concerns on America’s minds? A new survey reports that nearly 44% of respondents said that decorating the house causes them to worry about safety—especially in houses with children or pets. These concerns have led people away from decorations like tinsel and fake snow, favoring simple electric lights instead. The survey also mentioned that the bulk of most house’s holiday budget is spent on the tree itself, then doors and windows—a budget which averaged around $213 per year on decorations!

1 DAY AGO