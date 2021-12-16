It's the Last Day to Vote for Bean Counter's Gingerbread House in WBZ Competition
WORCESTER - Thursday is the final day to vote in the WBZ annual Gingerbread House Competition. The Bean Counter Bakery...thisweekinworcester.com
WORCESTER - Thursday is the final day to vote in the WBZ annual Gingerbread House Competition. The Bean Counter Bakery...thisweekinworcester.com
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0