It's the Last Day to Vote for Bean Counter's Gingerbread House in WBZ Competition

WORCESTER - For the third year in a row, Premier Auto Repair, located at 783 West Boylston St. in Worcester, is asking to help someone in need this holiday season. Premier Auto Repair would like to provide a holiday meal, rent assistance, car repairs, Christmas tree, present or anything someone may need this holiday season and are asking the public to nominate someone that could use some extra help this year.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO