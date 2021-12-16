ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

It's the Last Day to Vote for Bean Counter's Gingerbread House in WBZ Competition

 22 hours ago
WORCESTER - Thursday is the final day to vote in the WBZ annual Gingerbread House Competition. The Bean Counter Bakery...

Worcester Announces Plan to Distribute Covid Rapid Tests

WORCESTER - The Worcester Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health and the Office of Emergency Management received 135,540 tests (67,770 kits, each including two tests) from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Targeted distribution of the kits begins on Friday, December 17. The City plans distribution...
WORCESTER, MA
Premier Auto Repair Offering Help Around the Holidays Again

WORCESTER - For the third year in a row, Premier Auto Repair, located at 783 West Boylston St. in Worcester, is asking to help someone in need this holiday season. Premier Auto Repair would like to provide a holiday meal, rent assistance, car repairs, Christmas tree, present or anything someone may need this holiday season and are asking the public to nominate someone that could use some extra help this year.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

