Animals

Alternative Method to Get Honey Bees for Free

southeastagnet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alternative way to get honey bees for free. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. The main thing that hinders people from keeping bees (apart from allergies and bee stings) is the cost of buying bees. But what if you could catch a...

WRAL News

80,000 honey bees found in wall of shower (Also, 100 pounds of honey)

A Florida couple recently bade farewell to some uninvited house guests: a colony of as many as 80,000 honey bees that had invaded their shower wall. The colony’s size astounded even Elisha Bixler, the professional beekeeper whom the couple, Stefanie and Dan Graham of St. Petersburg, Florida, had enlisted to get them out of the sticky situation.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

How effective are honey bees as pollinators?

Honeybees are celebrated as effective plant pollinators, but just how effective are they? Newly published UC Davis research in the American Journal of Botany yields some surprising results. Honeybees are effective pollinators, but when compared to other pollinators, including wild bees, they are rarely the most effective plant pollinators, according...
ANIMALS
Cosmos

Where did the honey bee come from?

It has, apparently, been a long-standing and hotly contested debate in science: from where did our beloved honey bee come?. Now, new research from York University, Canada, has potentially identified the sweet spot, with all signs pointing to Asia. The western honey bee (Apis mellifera) is used for crop pollination...
ANIMALS
csusignal.com

The life of a bee, the work of a beekeeper, and the big business of honey

Peter Baur, a hobby beekeeper from Bavaria, Germany, has been producing certified organic honey for 8 years now. Because dealing with animals always accompanied him, especially in his youth, he discovered beekeeping for himself. Apart from working with the animals, Baur also wants to give young people more knowledge about...
ANIMALS
#Honey Bees#Hives#This Land Of Ours#Farmers
southeastagnet.com

Easy to Grow Medicinal Must-Have Plant for the Garden

The medicinal must-have plant for your garden. That’s coming up on this Land of Ours. When growing medicinal plants in your garden, be sure to include St. John’s Wort. Not only is this herbal ally exceptionally easy to grow, but it also has multiple uses. This herb has been taken as a tea or tincture to combat depression for thousands of years. When used topically, it’s surprisingly good for speeding wound healing, alleviating pain from burns and scrapes, and rejuvenating the skin.
GARDENING
southeastagnet.com

How to Chase a Swarm of Bees to Become a Beekeeper

How to chase of swarm of bees so you can become a beekeeper. That’s coming up on This Land Ours. In order to chase bee hives, you will need a bee suit, shop vac or bee vacuum, bee box, frames and sugar water in a spray bottle. Then, get the word out that if someone comes across a swarm of bees not to spray them with pesticides. Instead, ask them to call you to remove the swarm.
ANIMALS
botany.one

When foraging for pollen from flowers, timing can be crucial

Some bees have evolved to visit flowers in twilight. New research by Priscila De Cássia Souza Araújo and colleagues finds that the shift to dawn and dusk allows the bees to operate without competition for a brief period of the day. The freedom allows them to remove over fifteen times as much pollen per minute from Pseudobombax longiflorum flowers than day or night time visitors. The study, published in the Biological Journal of the Linnean Society, is the first quantified measurement of how effective twilight foraging is for bees.
ANIMALS
southeastagnet.com

Edible Plant that Deserves a Comeback in Home Gardens

An edible plant that deserves a comeback in home gardens. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Growing peppergrass is an excellent choice for new gardeners. All parts of this plant are edible, and it can withstand almost any condition. It has a unique, sharp, peppery flavor that can make fantastic dishes. You may have it growing on your property without even knowing it. It’s often treated as a weed because it grows and spreads rapidly, peppergrass deserves a (contained) spot in your garden.
GARDENING
IFLScience

Bizarre Biting Bee With Gut Like A Vulture Loves Eating Chicken

Want your bees with more bite? As it turns out, Costa Rica is home to a more al dente species: the vulture bee. Far from the fuzzy vegetarians we have come to know and love, these insects are carnivorous and have the teeth and – as it turns out – guts to go with it.
ANIMALS
finegardening.com

How to Get Rid of Cutworms in the Garden

Yesterday, beautiful little seedlings were just poking their heads up in the garden. This morning, tragedy! Some seedlings are missing altogether, while others have been beheaded, their fragile tops cut off, lying neatly beside them. If you’re wondering what horrible thing has befallen your plants, the answer is simple: cutworms. You may be able to find one taking a daytime nap by probing the earth with your fingers. Of course, you can kill any cutworms you find by tossing them on a hard surface and stepping on them, but that won’t help the seedlings that have lost their heads. The only immediate solution is to reseed or transplant new seedlings to replace those that were demolished.
ANIMALS
House Digest

8 Ways To Get Rid Of Bees

Nearly all of the strategies listed here are non-toxic to humans, natural, and preserve the life of the bee. Read on to find out which method can best help you.
ANIMALS
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Get the buzz on bees in your garden

I understand the importance of honeybees for pollination, but I saw a variety of bees in my garden this year. What are some other bees we have in Oklahoma? — R.C. Bees are part of the order Hymenoptera, as are ants, wasps and hornets. Although there are over 20,000 species of bees, let’s talk about a few of the 4,000 types you can find here in Oklahoma. That’s right — 4,000 different types of bees in Oklahoma.
ANIMALS
earth.com

How Buckeye butterflies produce wing color

Today’s Video of the Day from the National Science Foundation describes a study led by UC Berkeley and the Marine Biological Laboratory. The researchers found that Buckeye butterflies and other Junonia species can produce a rainbow of colors by changing the thickness of the bottom layer of the wing scale.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Florida Beekeeper Removes 80,000 Bees (And 100 Pounds Of Honey) From Shower Wall

A professional beekeeper took apart the shower wall, extracted the queen bee, and used a special vacuum to remove "stragglers." Stefanie and Dan Graham knew they had a bee problem. The insects buzzed around the shower and sometimes even stung them. But they didn’t know the extent of the problem until they called in a professional beekeeper.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

The Oil Cleansing Method: Tips, DIY, and Ingredients to Get Started

Oil cleansing sounds like an oxymoron—when we think of cleaning clothes or dishes, we want to get rid of oil. Soapy bubbles come to mind, washing dirt and oil down the drain. But skin is different because skin depends on oil to support good bacteria and keep pathogens out.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
