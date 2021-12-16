Muge Karakus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bizjournals

In leadership switch, Santa Fe Farms appoints new CEO

Kim Kovacs will become the new CEO of Santa Fe Farms, a leading hemp services company in New Mexico. She is currently the company's chief strategy officer. Kovacs's appointment comes as the company's former CEO and founder Steven Gluckstern will move to become the company's executive chairman with a focus on industry advocacy. In addition, Rick Schawelson will take over as president and chief operating officer of Santa Fe Farms, according to a release from the company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Interesting Engineering

A Woman with a Bobby Pin Made 28 Trades to Get a House in 18 Months

In an unusual success story, a woman in the United States, Demi Skipper, has traded a single hairpin for a house through a series of swaps. It all began during the lockdown in May of last year, when Skipper, who is a San Francisco resident, came upon a TED Talk by Kyle MacDonald, who was sharing how he once swapped a paperclip for a house over a year.
weaa.org

Nakeia Drummond on The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab

Nakeia Drummond is the founder of The WELL (Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab) and founder & CEO of NLD Strategic, an equity-centered management consulting and design firm. She joins Two Way Talk to discuss networking opportunities for Black women business owners, how The WELL is breaking down barriers between institutions and entrepreneurs, and how it's building a sense of community for those involved.
ECONOMY
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lighthouse hires client executive

Lighthouse, an Alera Group Company, hired Doug Calkins as a client executive in Grand Rapids. Calkins has over 20 years of employee benefits experience. In this role, he will take executive responsibility for key employee benefits accounts at Lighthouse, overseeing the strategic direction and performance of its benefits programs. “Doug’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
sflcn.com

Corporate Branding: Top Ingenious Branding Strategies for Small and Medium Businesses

In the United States, approximately 30 million small businesses employ almost 48 percent of the US workers. These small and medium-sized businesses hugely impact the US economy through innovation and job creation. If the report is to be believed, small businesses created more employment than businesses with over 500 employees. Organization with fewer than 50 employees have contributed the most to the growth of employment in the country.
SMALL BUSINESS
realtynewsreport.com

Satya Developing Rosenberg Project

ROSENBERG, Texas – (Realty News Report) -Satya, a Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, announced plans for a 37-acre mixed use development with 312 apartments, retail and restaurants in the Rosenberg community on the southwest side of Houston. The project will be located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone at...
ROSENBERG, TX
bizjournals

Gennari: Gifts for thinkers — top 10 must-reads for 2021

This year has been an eventful one, and as we close it out, you may be looking for that perfect gift for a colleague, friend or family member. Now more than ever, we all can benefit by taking the time to read, learn and listen more deeply. I’ve read some great books this year, and I’m happy to recommend 10 titles that should appeal to the most entrepreneurial minds on your list. Check them out:
INDIANA STATE
dailycoffeenews.com

Ceado Launches Grinder Brands Life and Leon, Plus the E37Z Barista

Northern Italian professional beverage equipment maker Ceado has expanded on multiple coffee fronts, launching the new grinder brands Life and Leon directed at home and commercial segments, respectively, plus new equipment under the flagship Ceado brand. Ceado E37 Z-Barista. Under the Ceado name comes the E37 Z-Barista, a commercial grinder...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Subaru of America adds to executive team

Subaru of America, Inc. has named Renee Rhem, vice president of customer advocacy, to its executive team. Rhem oversees the Subaru customer experience across all channels, working to maintain customer and brand loyalty and equip dealerships to resolve customer issues. As a member of the executive team, she now reports directly to Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tray.io CEO Rich Waldron Awarded “Best CEO” By Comparably.com

Award Reflects Near-Perfect CEO Rating from Tray.io Employees. Tray.io, the leader in low-code general workflow automation, announced its CEO and co-founder, Rich Waldron, received the “Best CEO” award from workplace culture site Comparably based on a CEO approval rating of 98/100 from Tray.io employees. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Gavin Kaysen's Mediterranean-themed cafe to open next year in RBC Gateway

A Mediterranean-themed café from award-winning, local chef Gavin Kaysen will open next year in the RBC Gateway, a 37-story, multi-use tower currently under construction. Kaysen is also planning a full-service restaurant and bar that will launch alongside the opening of the building's Four Seasons Hotel in mid-2022. The hotel, along with the building's developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, are partnering with the chef on both dining options.
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Covid response lessons learned from area CEOs

There is no doubt that the pandemic has taught executives throughout southeastern Wisconsin lessons, some tough and painful but necessary, to navigate what has become the new normal in today's business world. featuring Charlie Evans, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The Diversity In Business Awards honor businesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
VentureBeat

Gen.G promotes Arnold Hur to CEO of esports firm

Esports organization Gen.G today announced that current chief operating officer Arnold Hur has been appointed as the new CEO. Chris Park, the previous CEO, will shift into an advisory role with a focus on Gen.G’s sports and education segments. Since becoming COO role in 2019, Hur has overseen both...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Lifetime Achievement: Robert Webster, 'The Flu Hunter' of St. Jude

Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
CONSTRUCTION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bizjournals

Food: Non-alcoholic beverages gain traction in holiday season

One-third of consumers plan to have a sober holiday. That's according to a survey by Catalina, which analyzes consumer sentiment. At least 15% of those surveyed said they plan to curtail their alcohol intake over the holidays. Among age groups, 46% of 18 to 29-year-olds and 30 to 44-year-olds still plan to party, according to the survey.
DRINKS
commercialintegrator.com

Exclusive Interview: A First Look at Exertis Almo Pro AV

Almo’s Warren Chaiken and Exertis’ Clive Fitzharris offer perspective on this week’s huge acquisition news. Yesterday, the commercial AV industry awoke to news of one of the most consequential acquisitions in recent years: DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis, has acquired Almo Corp. in North America. This move comes on the heels of Dublin, Ireland-based parent company DCC plc completing several other North America acquisitions in recent years. Those include Stampede, Jam Industries, The Music People and JB&A. Almo, however, represents the largest acquisition in DCC plc’s history. With Almo, the organization now has about 15,000 employees. And on the technology side of the business, with Almo enfolded into the organization, revenues are north of $7 billion. All told, the combined organization, called Exertis Almo Pro AV, has become the largest specialist distributor of pro AV products and services in North America.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fiserv commits $1 million to Atlanta center for Black entrepreneurs

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship scored a $1 million donation and partnership as it ramps up programming after more than a year of pandemic-related delays. Global financial technology company Fiserv Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV) is the latest corporate giant to support the center, which helps Black entrepreneurs with mentorship and networking. The Russell Center has raised more than $34 million from about 48 partners to build out its facilities and resources, CEO Jay Bailey said.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

Rocky Mount startup gets sales bump after TV appearance

LaToya Abram-Payton wanted to find a way to increase exposure for her startup. So, she started poking around online and filled out a questionnaire to be on a new TV show called "America's Big Deal." "And then I forgot about it," Abram-Payton said, at least until she heard back from...
TV & VIDEOS

