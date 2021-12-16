World shares climb higher on central bank announcements

The year 2021 is ending with many central banks reeling in their Quantitative Easing programs. The FOMC began tapering bond purchases in November and looks to finish by March. The BOE hiked 25 bps and will let its bond buying program expire at the end of the year. The ECB will let the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program expire in March, however, won’t end purchases under its Asset Purchase Program until at least September 2022. As for the BOJ, the central bank won’t be ending its monetary stimulus program any time soon. Perhaps it may be able to take its foot off the pedal in 2022. Barring any new variants of the coronavirus or other “black swan” events, many central banks will be tightening policy over the course of 2022.

