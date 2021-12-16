ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares climb higher on central bank announcements

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks moved higher on Thursday after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering. In the United States, recent readings on surging producer and...

Progress on share buyback programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 17,399,612 shares during the week of 13 December 2021 up to and including 17 December 2021.
Central Banks: Liftoff In Focus?

The year 2021 is ending with many central banks reeling in their Quantitative Easing programs. The FOMC began tapering bond purchases in November and looks to finish by March. The BOE hiked 25 bps and will let its bond buying program expire at the end of the year. The ECB will let the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program expire in March, however, won’t end purchases under its Asset Purchase Program until at least September 2022. As for the BOJ, the central bank won’t be ending its monetary stimulus program any time soon. Perhaps it may be able to take its foot off the pedal in 2022. Barring any new variants of the coronavirus or other “black swan” events, many central banks will be tightening policy over the course of 2022.
Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to...
Central banks fight back

What a 24 hours it’s been in financial markets with central banks from across the globe announcing policy changes to head off inflation risks. The Fed got us underway on Wednesday evening and accelerated its tapering of asset purchases which will now wrap up in the first quarter and allow for rates to start rising shortly after. With the dot plot forecasting three rate hikes next year among the majority of policymakers, it was towards the hawkish end of expectations, something investors welcomed with open arms.
World's central banks are taking different approaches to inflation

Central banks across the globe are taking divergent approaches to confronting inflation at the same time as trying to broaden out their pandemic recoveries. We've already seen the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, which accelerated the tapering of its bond-buying program and projected three interest rate increases next year, but the normalization process for others are happening across a different time frame.
The Southern Company Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) traded today at a new 12-month high of $68.21. Approximately 3.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.8 million shares. Over the past year, The Southern Company has traded in a range of $56.69 to $68.21 and...
Dow Jones climbs 383 points on news of higher interest rates

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve managed to lift American stock markets on Wednesday, and they did it by signaling there will be three interest rate rises next year. The Fed also announced they would begin tapering bond purchases in March. U.S. stocks were trading in the...
LIVE MARKETS Central banking Thursday

CENTRAL BANKING THURSDAY (0812 GMT) The Fed is out of the way, having announced faster stimulus tapering, signalled three rate hikes for 2022 and upped inflation forecasts. And of the ten central bank meetings scheduled for Thursday, some will deliver rate hikes and most others are likely to flag some form of policy tightening ahead.
