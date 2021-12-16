ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing Shasta Creek Zone Pit, located at the southeast corner of the Baker-Shasta project, Toodoggone, B.C. Assay results...

Economy
