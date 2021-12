The Turkish central bank cut interest rates by 1% bringing them to 14%. This is the fourth consecutive decline in a few months and was decided despite the fact that inflation in the country is rising and now over 21%. Rates are therefore 7 percentage points below inflation. The central bank has promised this will be the latest downward intervention on the cost of money. However, after the announcement, the lira lost 5% against the dollar. Compared to last September, the value of the lira has practically halved. Three months ago they needed 8.3 lire in exchange for one dollar, today 15.4. A situation that favors the importation of inflation from abroad since imported products cost more and more and puts companies that mainly sell on the domestic market and / or have bonds denominated in foreign currencies. To try to stem the fall of the lira the central bank has repeatedly sold dollars on the market.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO