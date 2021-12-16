Omicron variant likely detected at UW

coronavirus

SEATTLE — The Omicron variant has likely been detected at the University of Washington, school officials announced Wednesday night.

The variant was presumptively detected in several samples collected by the Husky Coronavirus Testing research study. It was first detected in Washington earlier in December.

The university said it expects more cases in the school community as the variant spreads and encourages everyone who is eligible to get a booster.

The school also asks students to take COVID precautions when traveling over the winter holidays and get tested before and after traveling or gathering with others.

