ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Omicron variant likely detected at UW

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5oUP_0dOTmZtG00
coronavirus

SEATTLE — The Omicron variant has likely been detected at the University of Washington, school officials announced Wednesday night.

The variant was presumptively detected in several samples collected by the Husky Coronavirus Testing research study. It was first detected in Washington earlier in December.

The university said it expects more cases in the school community as the variant spreads and encourages everyone who is eligible to get a booster.

The school also asks students to take COVID precautions when traveling over the winter holidays and get tested before and after traveling or gathering with others.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Flu season making resurgence while COVID-19 raging

As we head into the official start of winter, local health officials are worried we might be headed for a dangerous double whammy, the flu, which is making a resurgence amid COVID-19. KIRO 7 spoke with some local doctors about what might be ahead, who said a person can get...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season -- again

Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year's holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year's subdued celebrations. Instead it's turning into a...
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

Schools beefing up security in response to threats on TikTok

Educators announced plans to increase security in response to social media posts warning of shootings and bomb threats at schools nationwide on Friday. Officials said the anonymous threats on TikTok were not credible but assured parents that security would be tightened, The Associated Press reported. Despite the reassurances, some parents...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Emma Broyles, representing Alaska, crowned Miss America

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Emma Broyles, representing Alaska, was crowned Miss America on Thursday during an event marking the pageant’s 100th anniversary. Broyles, who is from Anchorage, claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship, according to the Anchorage Daily News. She bested 50 other contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

As holidays approach, COVID casts pall over celebrations

Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year's holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year's subdued celebrations. Instead it's turning into a...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Omicron#Covid
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rivian praises Georgia's education system, resources, talent

ATLANTA — (AP) — Rivian Automotive was attracted to Georgia's education system, resources and talent when choosing a site for its $5 billion battery and assembly plant, a company official said Thursday as the project was officially announced. The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer plans to eventually employ...
ATLANTA, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: Quebec limits businesses to 50% capacity

TORONTO — Bars, restaurants, stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of Quebec will be required to operate at 50% capacity because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Quebec Premier François Legault announced new pandemic restrictions Thursday after new forecasts that hospitals in the province could reach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Courts keep chipping away at Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Federal judges in Louisiana and Texas continue to chip away at Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The latest of the piecemeal blows to the vaccine mandates came Thursday in lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi. In that case, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell in Alexandria, Louisiana, declined to block a requirement that all employees of federal contractors get vaccinated — noting that there is already a nationwide block on that mandate issued by a Georgia-based federal judge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy