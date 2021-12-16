ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

M1 Max ProRes benchmark: Exports three times faster than 2019 Mac Pro

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleM1 Max ProRes benchmark testing on ProRes video exports shows that the high-end 2021 MacBook Pro is three times faster than the 2019 Mac Pro …. Even if you fit the $2,000 Afterburner card to the Mac Pro, the M1 Max MacBook Pro is still twice as fast, notes...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Benchmarking#Benchmarks#Max#Intel Xeon W#Macpro
BGR.com

Best Foldable Phones in 2022: Get flexible with your phone

The foldable phone market is still very much in its infancy at this point. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t already more than a few foldable devices to choose from. From the more well-known foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup to the possibly lesser-known offerings from companies like Huawei, the foldable phone market isn’t quite as confusing to navigate as the budget phone market, but it can still be quite tricky. There are a few key things you can keep an eye out for when looking for the best foldable phone. First, what type of fold does it...
CELL PHONES
wpguynews.com

Low framerate in Safari on M1 Mac

I recently noticed that animations in Safari were stuttering pretty badly on my M1 powered 2020 MacBook Air, and dove in to figure out why. This wasn’t a bug. This was a feature. By default, macOS Monterey enables “Low power mode” on Battery power and disables it when using a...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

M1 Macs Can Now Game at 1600p With GeForce Now and RTX 3080

Nvidia is improving the GeForce Now RTX 3080 experience on Apple's M1 laptops, the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Specifically, a new update to GeForce Now will allow for gaming at 1600p. Both of those laptops have 2560 x 1600 displays, so Nvidia is supporting native resolutions. Previously, GeForce...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Apple Insider

GeForce Now game streaming vastly improved on M1 Macs

The GeForce Now update brings a few new perks for members like linking Nvidia and Ubisoft accounts for fast sign-in. Mac users get a treat with improved streaming performance and new gaming modes for the M1-based Macs. Along with streaming improvements, players on the M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Amazon’s M1-powered Macs are on sale right now

We start today’s deals with Apple’s first M1 Macs that launched just over a year ago when the company decided to stop using Intel processors on its devices. This new path has made Apple achieve fantastic performance and battery life on its latest laptops, so check them out as they see incredible savings. First up, we have the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that is currently receiving a $249 discount. This means that you can pick up a new laptop for $1,250 on its Space Gray color option. This will get you the 512GB storage model with 8GB RAM getting a $150 discount on the product’s landing page, while the $99 extra savings will be applied at checkout.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Amazon AWS adds M1 Mac mini to its cloud service

Users of Amazon's AWS cloud service will now be able to use M1 Apple Silicon Mac mini devices, in selected areas. Following its introduction of Intel Mac mini devices to its cloud-baed service in December 2020, Amazon is now making M1 Apple Silicon ones available too. According to TechCrunch, Amazon's...
COMPUTERS
WebProNews

AWS Offering EC2 M1 Mac Instances

Just a year after introducing Mac EC2 instances, AWS is upping the ante by introducing M1 Mac instances. Apple’s M1 line is a custom system on a chip (SoC) processor based on the semiconductors that have powered the iPhone and iPad for years. Derived from ARM designs, the M1 has upended the computer industry, offering best-in-class battery life and energy efficiency, combined with performance that rivals the best Intel and AMD have to offer.
COMPUTERS
idropnews.com

Which M1 Mac Is the Best Choice for You?

Apple’s mission to switch from Intel-based Macs to its own Apple Silicon chip has pretty much been a total success. There are now five different Mac computers powered with an Apple Silicon chip and even one iPad Pro. And the results show that Apple made the right choice. Macs are now faster, more powerful, and consume less energy.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Nvidia GeForce NOW gets 1600p support on M1 Macs for 3080 tier

Nvidia GeForce NOW has been upgraded for Mac. M1 MacBook users now get 1600p resolution on the 3080 tier. Nvidia GeForce now lets you stream high-quality PC games to Mac over an internet connection. Nvidia GeForce NOW has today been updated with support for 1600p native resolution on the MacBook...
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

BetterDummy, A Resolution To Apple M1 Mac’s Dislike Of External Monitors

How Dare You Purchase A Display Which Ships With A Stand!. Users of Macs powered by the Apple M1 chip have been having some serious problems with external monitors, thanks to the shared DNA with iPad OS. Many non-Apple displays which are not 4K display blurry magnified text, or in some cases tiny icons and text as it attempts to display the native resolution without any scaling whatsoever. This is not just on 1440p displays either, ultrawide resolutions such as 5120×2160 and cannot be solved by lowering the resolution to try to make the text and icons larger.
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

Amazon's EC2 Service to Offer M1 Mac Mini Instances for Faster Build Times

Amazon today announced that its Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service is now offering a "preview" of M1 Mac mini instances in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions of U.S. East and U.S. West, with other regions to be available when the instances are fully released. An "instance" is a virtual...
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Several M1 Macs discounted in Apple’s refurbished store

Apple has added a new slate of M1-equipped Macs and MacBooks to its refurbished store in Canada. This is an excellent way to get a bit of a discount on an Apple product. To start, the M1 Mac mini is available for as low as $759 for a base model. However, if you need something with more power, the more expensive models feature more significant discounts.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

OneDrive sync support now in public preview for M1 Mac users

Microsoft announced today that OneDrive sync is finally available as a public preview for M1 Mac users as well as Windows on ARM. For a long time,OneDrive’s full support of M1 Macs has been requested by users, and having the ability to sync everything from the computer to the cloud is a must for any paying user. Now, Microsoft announced this feature is available as a public preview.
SOFTWARE
iclarified.com

Amazon Announces New EC2 M1 Mac Mini Instances

Amazon has announced the preview of a new EC2 M1 Mac instance that allows developers to build and test apps for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. EC2 Mac instances are dedicated Mac mini computers attached through Thunderbolt to the AWS Nitro System, which lets the Mac mini appear and behave like another EC2 instance. It connects to your Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), boot from Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) volumes, and leverage EBS snapshots, security groups and other AWS services. EC2 Mac instances let you scale your build and test fleets of Macs, paying as you go. There is no hypervisor involved, and you get full bare metal performance of the underlying Mac mini. An EC2 dedicated host reserves a Mac mini for your usage.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

AWS brings M1 Mac minis to its cloud

It was only last year that AWS first brought Mac minis to its cloud. Using the Thunderbolt port, these minis connect to the AWS Nitro System, which helps make them available in the EC2 cloud, just like any other instance. The minis used here are the standard M1 8 core machines with 16 GiB of memory.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy