M1 Max ProRes benchmark: Exports three times faster than 2019 Mac Pro

The foldable phone market is still very much in its infancy at this point. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t already more than a few foldable devices to choose from. From the more well-known foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup to the possibly lesser-known offerings from companies like Huawei, the foldable phone market isn’t quite as confusing to navigate as the budget phone market, but it can still be quite tricky. There are a few key things you can keep an eye out for when looking for the best foldable phone. First, what type of fold does it...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO