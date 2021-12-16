M1 Max ProRes benchmark: Exports three times faster than 2019 Mac Pro

Amazon has announced the preview of a new EC2 M1 Mac instance that allows developers to build and test apps for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. EC2 Mac instances are dedicated Mac mini computers attached through Thunderbolt to the AWS Nitro System, which lets the Mac mini appear and behave like another EC2 instance. It connects to your Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), boot from Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) volumes, and leverage EBS snapshots, security groups and other AWS services. EC2 Mac instances let you scale your build and test fleets of Macs, paying as you go. There is no hypervisor involved, and you get full bare metal performance of the underlying Mac mini. An EC2 dedicated host reserves a Mac mini for your usage.
