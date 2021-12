One former Knick doesn’t seem too happy with how the current Knicks are handling Kemba Walker. After the veteran point guard did not play at all in Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors, despite New York being down three players due to health and safety protocols, Jamal Crawford took to Twitter to express his frustration with Walker’s lack of playing time, which has been completely absent since being removed from the rotation last month.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO