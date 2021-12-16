ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Forex News and Watchlist: AUD/USD

By Pip Diddy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRisk-taking and strong jobs data could keep lifting the Australian dollar across the board. Will bulls be strong enough to push for a neckline break?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at NZD/USD’s falling wedge pattern ahead of the FOMC decision and NZ GDP. Be sure to check out if...

kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Turkish cenbank intervenes in FX market as lira hits 17/dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars, due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira touched a record low of 17.0705 against the U.S. currency. It was the fifth time the central...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

After becoming one of the weakest currencies in the world in November the Australian Dollar has shown signs of recovery so far in December. AUD/JPY remains in a bearish technical scenario but the fundamental side may be shifting to a more bullish backdrop. If the tech side of the equation can hold support at a key spot, technical and fundamental themes may align more attractively, and this could take place over the next couple of days.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls back in play for the end of the week

AUD/USD bulls are back in play into the Asian open. Bulls eye an extension on the hourly and daily time frames for the end of this and the start of next week. AUD/USD was ending the day higher by some 0.3% and had moved between a low of 0.7145 and a high 0.7223. The central banks were in focus again and both the BoE and ECB turned more hawkish overnight. Nevertheless, equities saw the glass as half full and sold off which hurt the higher beta currencies, such as AUD.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Retracement Opportunities on NZD/USD and GBP/CHF

Not before you give NZD/USD and GBP/CHF’s charts a chance!. I don’t think you’d want to miss not one but TWO retracement setups that could yield pips in the next trading sessions. Check it!. NZD/USD: 1-hour. NZD/USD has recently broken above what looks like a falling wedge...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Bitcoin Holds Steady As ECB Raises Rates

With the Fed looking to raise interest rates in 2022, many investors are wondering what the impact could be for cryptocurrency. This week’s FOMC meeting saw the Fed make moves that set them up to raise rates sooner rather than later, as they indicated they would cut back on their bond-buying program to $30 billion a month. “Economic developments and changes in the outlook warrant this evolution,” Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, said in an interview with the New York Times.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP recovers back to 0.8500 level as markets digest BoE, ECB policy decisions

EUR/GBP is back to just below the 0.8500 level from earlier near 0.8450 lows. Markets are digesting Thursday’s ECB and BoE rate decisions. EUR/GBP was under scrutiny to an unusual degree this Thursday given both the BoE and ECB set policy, though one of the rate decisions proved more consequential/of a market mover than the other. EUR/GBP dipped as low as 0.8450 after the BoE surprised markets with a 15bps rate hike, breaking to the south of this month’s prior triple bottom in the 0.8490 area in the process.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

World shares mixed as investors mull cenbank moves

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks were mixed on Thursday, with European markets rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global shares struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Post-Fed is the time for gold price to take the reigns, says Standard Chartered

BUSINESS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Mixed Amid Decisions From Central Banks

Stocks were mixed as major central banks took different approaches to the surge in both inflation and Covid-19 infections, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 120 points, or roughly 0.3%, Thursday. The S&P 500 slipped around 0.2%. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS
The Independent

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster. With outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus looming in many parts of the world, “high...
BUSINESS

