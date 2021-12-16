ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Lady Vols post top scores at Auburn Diving Invitational

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Lady Vols had a successful day at the Auburn Invitational Wednesday.

Three Tennessee divers posted top five finishes and recorded NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

Senior Grace Cable, from Winter Park, Florida, finished second in the 1-meter springboard competition as she posted a score of 285.15.

Cable is a transfer from Florida State.

Junior Emily Ann Wolfson claimed third in the event. Wolfson, a junior from Valdosta, Georgia, finished with 272. 70 points.

Junior Elle Renner took fourth with a score of 272.40. Renner hails from Las Vegas, Nevada and is a transfer from Nevada State College.

Freshman Madison Reese finished 10th with a score of 246.20. Junior Kara Holt came in 15th in the 1-meter springboard competition for the Lady Vols.

