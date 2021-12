If you’re old enough to remember the early days of the internet, it was a much different world. You can be anyone you wanted to be and finding what you need required seeking things out a fair bit. Nowadays, every major platform knows who you are for the most part. So much so, that they can anticipate what you need and serve it on your feed without having to ask. Some people find this to be a better way of doing things. Others prefer the anonymity the old way of doing things afforded. If you’re among the latter, the Deeper Connect Pico offers a way to help you reclaim your privacy online.

