The top 10 quick-service restaurant apps in the U.S. in November were downloaded 9.6 percent more than those the month prior. With 9.7 million new installs across the grouping, it is the top month for the ranking since we started tracking in May of this year. As usual, McDonald’s is a large driver of how well the top 10 apps perform each month because it is by far the most downloaded and launched app each month.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO