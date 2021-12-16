Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 15 recap

Two former Vols competed in the NBA Wednesday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision and one was inactive.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers dropped a 101-96 decision to Miami at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris started for Philadelphia and played 37 minutes. He had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Heat.

Harris was 9-for-18 from the field and 3-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. He went 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for the 76ers.

Utah defeated the Clippers, 124-103, at Vivint Smart Home Center.

Keon Johnson, a rookie, played four minutes for Los Angeles and scored three points. He was 1-for-1 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the free throw line.

In Portland, Memphis downed the Trail Blazers 113-103 at Moda Center. Yves Pons did not play for the Grizzlies due to a coach’s decision.