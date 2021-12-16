ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 15 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0dOTk0Xa00

Two former Vols competed in the NBA Wednesday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision and one was inactive.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers dropped a 101-96 decision to Miami at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris started for Philadelphia and played 37 minutes. He had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Heat.

Harris was 9-for-18 from the field and 3-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. He went 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for the 76ers.

Utah defeated the Clippers, 124-103, at Vivint Smart Home Center.

Keon Johnson, a rookie, played four minutes for Los Angeles and scored three points. He was 1-for-1 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the free throw line.

In Portland, Memphis downed the Trail Blazers 113-103 at Moda Center. Yves Pons did not play for the Grizzlies due to a coach’s decision.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Tobias Harris
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
ClutchPoints

6 players with the best chance to pass Stephen Curry’s all-time 3-point record, ranked

As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.
NBA
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moda Center#Wells Fargo Center#Clippers#Vivint Smart Home Center
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum On His Heated Conversation With Dennis Schroder: "You Know It’s A High-Intensity Game, And Guys Care. It’s Nothing Personal."

There have been several altercations and heated moments in the 2021-22 NBA season, most of which are as a result of the competitive nature of the game. LeBron James was caught having words with Russell Westbrook after a failed defensive rotation, with head coach Frank Vogel calling a timeout to calm things down.
NBA
ESPN

Penny Hardaway urges city of Memphis to 'do better' after shooting death of friend, rap artist Young Dolph

Penny Hardaway called on the city of Memphis to "do better" after his friend, rapper Young Dolph, was shot and killed on Wednesday at a local cookie shop. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rap star who surprised Memphis basketball fans when he performed at Memphis Madness at the FedEx Forum in 2019, where Hardaway was beginning his second season coaching at his alma mater.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy